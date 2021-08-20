Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,249 in the last 365 days.

RE: Road Closure: Coventry Station Rd in Coventry

Update: Roadway is open to one lane at this time

 

 

From: Day, Brendan Sent: Thursday, August 19, 2021 6:16 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure: Coventry Station Rd in Coventry

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Good Evening,  

 

Coventry Station Rd in Coventry near the mailbox of 2727 is closed at this time due to a traffic incident.

 

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time.  Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Brendan Day

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

You just read:

RE: Road Closure: Coventry Station Rd in Coventry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.