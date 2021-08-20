Middle Tennessee Lane Closure Report for August 19 - 25, 2021

CHEATHAM COUNTY

SR 455 from MM 0.87 - 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others) Through Mid-End 2022 there will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 32.00 - 40.00. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing from Sun 8/22 and Mon 8/23 between 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 35.98-37.02. The repair of bridges on I-24 over Claylick Court, Thurs 8/12 & Mon 8/16 thru Wed 8/18 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions over Claylick Court for traffic shift and installation of barrier rail.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 51.00 - 53.00. The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split "Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 Excluding weekends" between 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures and alternating ramp closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for degrassing and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from MM 60.00 - 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving "Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25’ between 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for milling and paving. Two lanes will always remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-24 from 60.00 - 62.00. Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving Fri 8/20 @ 8PM continuously until Mon 8/23 @ 5AM "8PM-5AMcontinuously". There will be a full closure of the Hickory Hollow off ramps and Hickory Hollow Parkway for pavement markings, sign installation, barrier rail removal, guardrail placement and finishing.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 216.00 - 217.00. The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave "Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 Excluding weekends" between 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures and alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for degrassing and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 219.50 - 219.70. The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River Thurs 8/18 thru Wed 8/25 Excluding weekends between 8PM-5AM. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for thin lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will always remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from 81.60 - 81.60. Miscellaneous safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (L.M. 7.29) Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 8PM-5AM. There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Ave. for installing mast arm signals. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 80.5 - 82.2. The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes in Region 3. Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 9AM- 3:30PM. Daytime shoulder closures for sign footing installation of extruded panel sign on I-65 NB and SB.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 from LM 20.00 - 20.32. Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave Thurs 8/19 & Mon 8/23 thru Wed 8/25 from 8PM-5AM. There will be a single lane closure westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave for saw cutting concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 from 20.00 - 20.32 . Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave from Friday 8/20 @ 8PM continuously until Monday 8/23 @ 5AM. 8PM-5AM Continuously. There will be a single lane closures in westbound on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave for concrete repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from 0.00 - 4.24. The resurfacing on US 31A (US 41A, SR 11), including bridge repair "Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25

excl weekends" 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary, alternating lane closures on Nolensville Rd between Swiss Ave and the Williamson County line for paving and bridge joints.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from 6.85 - 7.40. The installation of signals on U.S. 31A (S.R. 11) from Edmondson Pike (L.M. 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (L.M. 7.40) Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 8PM-5AM. There will be a temporary lane closure on Nolensville Rd at Edmondson Pk for flatwork on NW corner.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 112 from LM 0.00 - 0.20. SR-112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR-12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR-155 (Briley Parkway) - Piedmont Move Prior from Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 between 9AM-3PM. There will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on SR-112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Cedar Circle and Courtney Avenue for road grading; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTIES

I-24 from MM 53.00 - 80.00. The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 8PM–5AM. There will be right lane and shoulder closures EB and WB for installation of gantry foundations and conduit. Two lanes will always remain open. There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will always remain open

DICKSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 176.5 - 181.2. Performing Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) Testing and Coring approx. 5 holes for Pavement Testing - Core holes will be filled with EZ Street Cold Mix. Mon night 8/23/21 and Tues night 8/24/21 from 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

DICKSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 176.0 - 177.0. The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County. Nighttime Closure - Thurs. 8/19. Weekend Closure - Fri 8/20 to Mon 8/23 from 8PM-5AM. 8PM on Friday to 5AM on Monday. There will be a nighttime lane closures on I-40 to shotblast the deck for the epoxy overlay at LM 13.15 (over I-840) in the WB direction. There will be a weekend closure beginning on Friday and ending Monday to place the epoxy overlay on the WB Bridge at LM 13.15. Two lanes will be open from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. (Note: The weekend closures for Kiewit and Jones Bros will be in the same direction).

GILES COUNTY

I-65 from MM 4.00 - 4.60. Replacing the lights at the weight station. Thurs 8/19 from 8AM-12PM on I-65 Northbound. Replacing the lights at the weight station, and they need room to operate the lift.

HICKMAN/HUMPHREYS COUNTIES

I-40 from MM 152.6 - 160.7. The resurfacing of on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman SEQ 3 County line. Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 7PM-6AM. There will be nighttime lane closures for guardrail, rumble striping and permanent striping on I-40 both directions.

LAWERENCE COUNTY

SR 15 @ SR 6 from 17.50 - 18.00. The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes in Region 3. Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3:30PM. Daytime shoulder closures for the installation of sign footings on the SR 6 exit ramps to SR 15 in Lawrence County.

MARSHALL COUNTY

I-65 from MM 22.42 - 27.14. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing Wed 8/25 and Thurs 8/26 from 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

I-24 from MM 0.0 - 5.0. Performing Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) Testing and Coring approx. 5 holes for Pavement Testing - Core holes will be filled with EZ Street Cold Mix. Sun 8/22/21 and Mon 8/23/21 from 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 112 from LM 9.19 – 9.41 and SR-76 from LM 14.1 – 14.20. Intersection Improvements: Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls. Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3PM. Median grading operations and overlay/restripe operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

SR 13 from LM 17.00 - 19.00. Grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 7AM-5PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Width reduced to 22' for entire project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-24 from MM 70.85 - 76.70. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing. Wed 8/25 and Thurs 8/26 from 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

I-840 from MM 45.00 - 53.00. The resurfacing on I-840 including concrete ramp repair. Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 7PM-5AM. There will be alternating lane closures for the installation of final pavement markings.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 2.32 - 1.51. Requested for shifting the Westbound Lanes and Eastbound Lanes of Sam Ridley Parkway, barrier rail placement, and traffic control devices. Thurs 8/19 thru Fri 8/20 from 8PM-5AM. Sam Ridley westbound lane and eastbound lane shift. This should take one night. After they shift the lane, they will be placing barrier rail and then starting the median work. Request temporary, intermittent closures of the Sam Ridley westbound lanes (from approx. Motlow College Blvd to Old Nashville Highway). One travel lane will always remain open.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 266 from LM 5.00 - 9.00. The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9). Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 20.51 – 27.57 and SR 266 from 18.67 – 21.69. The resurfacing on SR 96 and SR 266 Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 7:30AM-4PM . There will be alternating lane closures on SR 266 & SR 96 for milling and paving. There will be a flagging operation in place.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 15.77 - 21.56 Resurfacing on US-70. Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 8AM-2:45PM. SR 24 near SR 264 to Putman County line will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SMITH COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 6.00 - 7.00. Rock Fall Mitigation. Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 9AM-2:45PM. SR 25 near SR 80 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 5.80 - 6.50. LPLM: Albert Gallatin Ave/Hatten Track Road Extension. Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 9AM–3PM M-F, 6AM – 6PM Sat - Sun. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 between the intersections of SR 25 (River Road) and Old State Hwy 109 in both directions for roadway widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 25 from LM 18.60 - 18.80. Gateway Drive extension. Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3:30PM. There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 41 from LM 5.00 - 14.50. Resurfacing on US-31. Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 8AM-4:30PM. SR 41 from Jarret Lane to SR 25 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 181.15 - 184.30. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing. Mon 8/23 and Tues 8/24 from 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 181.0 - 182.0. The repair of the bridges on I-40 over County Line Rd (LM 0.02). Fri 8/20 to Mon 8/23 (continuous) 8PM on Friday to 2PM on Monday. There will be a weekend long lane closure on the WB bridge of I-40 over County Line Rd to perform deck repairs and paving operations. There will be nightly lane closure on the EB bridge that run concurrently with the WB closure for paving operations. (Note: The weekend closures for Kiewit and Jones Bros will be in the same direction)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 53.0 - 54.0. The repair of Bridge on SR 247 over I-65. Mon 8/23 to Wed 8/25 from 8PM-5AM. Lane closure to perform fiber wrap and texture coating both directions.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from 8.15 - 18.75. Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing. Tues 8/24 and Weds 8/25 from 8PM-6AM. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 17.00 - 25.00. The resurfacing of I-840. Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 6AM-6PM. Temporary lane closure both directions for the milling and paving of I-840.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 38.95 - 45.10. Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19). Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 8PM-5AM. There will be a lane closure for pavement markings.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for milling/paving.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Continuous until end of project. Old Charlotte Pike is closed for the duration of the project for the alignment of the new Mack Hatcher Parkway.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397. The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3PM. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and on Hillsboro Road northbound for widening work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 397, The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106) Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3PM. There will be a lane closure of the northbound lane of Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 15.93 - 18.53. Grading, Drainage, and Paving Work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53). Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3PM and 6PM-6AM. We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 96 from LM 14.72 - 20.62. Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR-96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR-252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62). Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3PM. LOOK AHEAD: Sun 8/29 from 3PM-6AM. There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

There will be 2 to 4 intermittent 15-minute closures of SR-96 near Abington Ridge Ln as Comcast crews transfer their overhead utility lines."

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 232.00 - 236.00. The grading, drainage, construction of I-beam bridge, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 from east of SR-109 to east of I-840 Thurs 8/19 to Wed 8/25 from 8PM-5AM. There will be alternating lane closures for paving activities.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 225.50 - 226.50. Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40. Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 8PM-5AM. I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 7.56 - 15.04. The reconstruction on SR 109 from North of US 70 (SR24) to South of the Cumberland River. Thurs 8/19 thru Wed 8/25 from 9AM-3:30PM. There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 109 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY

US 70 from LM 14.50 - 14.50. Construction of a pedestrian facility. Thurs 8/12 thru Wed 8/18 from 8AM-3:30PM. US-70/SR-24 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

CHEATHAM COUNTY

I-40 from MM 184.00 - 191.00. Patching potholes. Thurs 8/19 & Fri 8/20 from 8PM-3AM.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 7.73 - 7.73. I-40 Interchange at SR-251 (Old Hickory Blvd), LM 7.73. This project is a ramp improvement project on I-40W at the Old Hickory Blvd. exit. Tues 8/24 from 8PM-10PM. HQ M&T will be performing pavement evaluation on the ramp which includes coring.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

I-65 from 90.00 - 90.00. Milling and paving. Wed. 8/25 from 7PM-5AM. Exit ramp and shoulders from I-65 North to Briley Pkwy East (exit 90B) will be closed for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Spring St and Jefferson St from LM 10.70 - 10.72. Sidewalk Repair. Thurs. 8/19 thru Thurs. 8/26 from 9AM-3PM. Right lane will be closed in both directions for sidewalk repair on Spring St./Jefferson St. from Cowan St. to 1st Ave N.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 1 from 24.60 - 24.90. Roadway patching. Wed. 8/18 from 9AM-3PM. Alternating lane closures in both directions of Murfreesboro Pike (SR-1) at Donelson Pike intersection for roadway patching. *Please also allow weekend work*.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 100 from 11.10 - 11.70. Excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-3PM. Single, right WB lane and shoulder closure from Hwy 70S to Taggart Ave for excavation of ROW for sidewalk and curb installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from 1.60 - 1.62. Ditch cleaning and driveway repair. Mon. 8/23 from 9AM-3PM. Single, right lane and shoulder closure in both directions at 6101 Hillsboro Pike for ditch cleaning and driveway repair. Traffic flagging will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 3.61 - 2.94. Setting and installing NES utility poles and anchors. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-3PM. Single, EB lane and shoulder closure on Hillsboro Pike from Standford Dr to Hemingway Dr for the installation and setting of utility poles and anchors. (Permit #GA-2007060791-2021)

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 106 from LM 5.11 from 5.34 . Storm installation and construction of bus lane. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-3PM. Alternating north and south bound lane closures on SR 106 from Abbot Martin to Glen Echo Rd for the purpose of storm installation and construction of bus lane.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 7.20 - 12.50. Installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction outlined in permit - We Go Public Transport. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-3PM and 8PM-5AM. Single, right lane plus shoulder closure in both directions from Welch Rd to LaFayette St for the installation of curbs, ramps, and other pedestrian-related construction as outlined in the permit.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 15.00 - 16.00. Milling and paving. Thurs. 8/19 from 8PM-5AM. Single, left EB lane and shoulder closure on SR-155 from MM 15 to MM 16 for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from LM 16.20 - 15.80. Milling and paving. Wed. 8/18 from 8PM-5AM. Single, EB lane #2, shoulder, and the 16A ramp to I-65 North will be closed on Briley Parkway from Dickerson Pike to Ellington Parkway for milling and paving. From I-65 South to Briley Pkwy exit 90B will have to yield onto Briley Pkwy to lane #1.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 155 from 19.00 from 18.00. Milling and paving. Thurs. 8/19 9AM-3PM. Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 171 from LM 3.62 - 3.47. Road widening. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-3PM. Single, SB lane and shoulder closure on SR-171 from MM 3.62 to MM 3.47 for road widening.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from 4.90 - 5.10. Installation of storm water pipe and structures. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-2PM. Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 EB from west to east from River Rd to Davidson Dr for installation of storm water pipe and structures.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 8.60 - 10.30. Roadway patching. Wed. 8/18 from 9AM-3PM. Alternating lane closures in both directions of Charlotte Pike from 51st Ave. to 28th Ave. for roadway patching. *Please also allow weekend work*.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 24 from LM 17.50 - 16.50. Right of Way Maintenance for NES Power. Thurs. 8/19 from 8AM-4:30PM. Single, far-right SB lane and shoulder closure on Lebanon Pike from Mill Creek Meadows Dr. to Clovernook Dr. for ROW maintenance for NES Power.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 251 from LM 10.32 - 10.34. ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation. Thurs. 8/19 from 6:30AM-5:30PM. Outside, NB lane and shoulder closure of SR 251 at Summit Oaks Dr for ROW excavation, utility extension, and asphalt paving for turning lane installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

SR 65 from LM 1.98 - 2.09. Ditch cleaning. Tues. 8/24 from 9AM-3PM. Single, right lane and shoulder closure in both directions at 2435 Whites Creek Pike for ditch cleaning.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 109 from LM 2.00 - 3.50. Milling and paving. Thurs. 8/19 from 8AM-2:30PM. Northbound slow lane will be closed.

SUMNER COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 11.91 - 11.91. Core Drilling from Mon 8/23 thru Thurs 8/26 between 8AM-4PM. The center lane will be closed for the drilling.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

I-65 from MM 65.00 - 71.00. Slope mowing on shoulder. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-3PM. SB shoulder closure from SR-96 to SR-253 for slope mowing. This closure includes Saturday, 7/24 in addition to weekdays.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 11 from LM 14.90 - 14.90. Nolensville Kids Triathlon. Sun. 8/22 from 7AM-9AM. All lanes in both directions on SR-11 will be closed at Sunset Rd. for the Nolensville Kids Triathlon. City of Nolensville Police Department will handle traffic control: Chief Roddy Parker - 615-642-6702.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 253 from LM 4.39 - 4.39. Sanitary sewer bore under ROW. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-3PM. WB shoulder closure of SR-253 from Liberty Church Rd. to Crockett Rd. for sanitary sewer boring.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 441 from LM 3.09 - 3.09. Sanitary sewer bore under ROW. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-3PM. WB shoulder closure of SR-441 from Montclair Blvd. to Primm Dr. for sanitary sewer boring.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

SR 6 from LM 3.77 - 4.10. Adding turn lane and deceleration lane. Thurs. 8/19 from 9AM-3PM. Lanes will be closed on SR 6 between Thompson Station Rd and Critz Lane to add a deceleration and turn lane.

WILSON COUNTY

I-40 from MM 239.00 - 239.00. Wilson Co. Fair. Fri 8/20 thru Sat 8/22 from 7PM-2AM. Right lane will be closed so traffic merging on interstate does not get backed up

WILSON COUNTY

I-840 from MM 75.00 - 75.00. Blasting. Thurs. 7/22 thru Thurs. 9/9 from 12PM-4PM. Utilizing Wilson Co. SD for rolling roadblock all lanes will always remain open. No Saturday work is scheduled at this time. May need to schedule a Saturday if weather causes a delay in the weekday work. If that is the case, they are to call us to discuss.

UTILITIES

WILSON COUNTY

LOOK AHEAD: On Sunday, August 29th, 6AM-8AM, AT&T will have rolling roadblocks on I-40 MM 236 exit 236 S. Hartman Dr overpass for installation of aerial fiber.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

On Sunday, August 22nd, 6AM-1PM, MIDDLE TENNESSEE ELECTRIC will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 LM 8.15 MM61 just before EXIT 61 SR 248 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS to complete an aerial crossing of new conductors.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27th, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 255 Harding Place near intersection with Trousdale Dr for pole replacements LM 0.83

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27th, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd between Pinewood Dr and SR 155 Briley Parkway for pole replacements LM 23.42 – 23.24

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27th, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd approx. 650’ NW of SR 155 Briley Parkway for pole replacements LM 22.89 DAVIDSON COUNTY

DAIVDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27th, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd near the intersection with Rebecca Way for pole replacements at LM 1.18

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27th, 9AM-3PM, NES will have lane closures on SR 11 2nd Ave between Hart Street and Chestnut Street for pole replacements LM 10.96

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Thursday, August 19th, 9PM-5AM, CENTURYLINK will have lane closures on SR 24 Broadway from 8th Ave to 7th Ave for conduit and F/O installation with open cut crossing of SR 24. LM 12.31

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, September 17th, Metro Water and Sewer will have 24-7 lane closures on SR 106 Broadway in between Lyle Ave and 20th Ave for storm water drain replacement. One lane will always remain open in each direction. LM8.41-8.33

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Tuesday, October 5th, 9AM-sunset, PIEDMONT (Via Triton Construction) will have lane closures on SR6 Franklin Pk for gas main installation via horizontal directional drill (HDD) from between Curtiswood Ln S and Curtiswood Ln N to Hazelwood Circle LM 3.91-3.60

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Wednesday, September 1st, 9AM-sunset, PIEDMONT (Via Triton Construction) will have lane closures on SR6 Franklin Pk for gas main installation via open cut in between SR 155 Thompson Ln and Caldwell Ln LM 5.35-4.99

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From now through Friday, August 27th, 9AM–3PM, XO (via Mastec) will have lane closures on Nolensville Pike from Edmonson Pike to Goins Road for Aerial fiber install. LM 6.88 – 6.65

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Thursday, August 19th, through Saturday, September 18th, 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR106 (Hillsboro Pike) at Woodmont Blvd for boring installation of conduit and fiber along SR106 (Hillsboro Pike) from LM 5.83 to LM 5.71

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Thursday, August 19th, through Saturday, September 18th 9AM-3PM, GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR106 (Hillsboro Pike) at Harding Pl for boring installation of conduit and fiber along SR106 at LM 4.22 to LM 3.80

DAVIDSON COUNTY

From Thursday August 19th through Saturday September 18th 9AM-3PM GOOGLE FIBER (Ervin Cable) will have lane closures on SR106 (Hillsboro Pike) for boring installation of conduit and fiber crossing under SR106 (Hillsboro Pike) LM 6.20

DAVIDSON COUNTY

Sunday, August 22, 6AM-8AM, XO/VERIZON will have rolling roadblocks to complete an aerial F/O crossing of SR 155 Briley Parkway and its access ramps at the intersection of SR 24 Lebanon Pike LM 18.36 - 17.97.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

