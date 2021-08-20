FREE COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC AT CHORLEY PARK AUGUST 21ST
Golf Course Terrace Estates Neighborhood Association in Sacramento will be hosting a free vaccine clinic Saturday August 21st at Chorley Park from 11am to 2pm.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf Course Terrace Estates Neighborhood Association will be hosting a free ice cream social Saturday August 21st at Chorley Park from 11am to 2pm. Along with free food, raffles, and a chance to hear from candidates running for City Council and County Board of Supervisors, attendees will also have a chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the event.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available regardless of insurance or immigration status and participants will need to bring a valid form of identification. Anyone under the age of 18 wanting to get vaccinated will need a parent or guardian present. The event will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as the Pfizer vaccine. Participants will also need to choose a time slot online using the following link: cur.tv/GoldCourseTerraceEstates.
Sacramento County’s best tool for stopping the spread of COVID-19 are through vaccinations. By getting vaccinated, residents help stop the spread of this deadly disease to family, friends, coworkers, and essential workers who continue to work hard to keep our community safe and open. The risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death become increasingly less and helps keep our hospitals from reaching capacity when vaccinated against COVID-19. With the rising spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19, like the delta variant, community-wide protection from the disease is important now more than ever.
For more information, inquiries, or concerns, please call (310) 748-5794 or email jillnicolejohnson@gmail.com.
