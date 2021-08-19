Partial Demolition of I-515 Bridge Over Desert Inn Road Begins Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – On Monday, August 23, crews will demolish a portion of the I-515 (US 95) bridge over Desert Inn Road as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Desert Inn Road will close to through traffic under the I-515 bridge and remain closed during the demolition activities, which will take place from August 23 through August 29. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes, or use the signed detour shown below. NDOT will work to monitor and modify signal timing to minimize congestion during the closure. Access to businesses east and west of the bridge will be maintained.

The bridge will be demolished and reconstructed in three separate phases, which will allow NDOT to maintain three traffic lanes in each direction of I-515 throughout the process.

The second phase is tentatively scheduled for mid-October. During each phase, crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to the residential nature of the area.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, however unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For additional information about the viaduct project, please visit the dedicated website at www.i515project.com or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages at @I515FixLV. A hotline is also available in English and Spanish at (702) 426-7505.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.