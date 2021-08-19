Flamenco Nights, A Celebration of Our Caregivers
The New York Center for Children Presents Flamenco Nights A Celebration of Our CaregiversNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Center for Children (NYCC) will hold their Flamenco Nights celebration on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Ventanas at the Modern in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Hosted by Catherine Kassenoff, Lauren Vernon and Amy Bluestone, the event will celebrate our caregivers after a tumultuous year. Guests will be able to enjoy tropical cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music and dancing under the stars, in Flamenco inspired style.
For tickets and more information, please visit newyorkcenterforchildren.org/flamenco-nights/.
WHEN:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
6:00PM–8:30PM
WHERE:
Ventanas at the Modern
200 Park Avenue,
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
About The New York Center for Children (NYCC):
Founded in 1995 with the support of the late Broadway producer Marty Richards and philanthropist Georgette Mosbacher, The New York Center for Children (NYCC) is a child-friendly Center, providing free, comprehensive evaluation and therapy services to victims of child abuse and their families. NYCC also offers professional training on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of child abuse. All of the programs and services to children and families at NYCC are completely free of charge. NYCC is a not-for-profit organization that relies on donations to cover the costs of operations. NYCC serves all families, including those without insurance. In addition to evaluation and treatment, the children at NYCC also benefit from tutoring, mentoring and extracurricular events. NYCC serves children from all five boroughs of New York City. The child-friendly space is located at 333 East 70th Street, on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
For more information on NYCC, visit newyorkcenterforchildren.org
F: NYCenterforChildren | I: thenewyorkcenterforchildren | T: @NYCC_org
