AIM Dental Marketing Welcomes Its Newest Health Partner: Diamond Dental Care
Dr. Patel chose AIM Dental following an interview conducted by Dr. Tom Orent (The Gems Guy) of AIM’s president Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow.”DIAMOND BAR, CA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Dental Marketing, serving dental practices’ growth needs since 1989 announced on Friday that it was now supporting Diamond Dental Care, the office of Rajul Patel.
Based in Diamond Bar, CA, Diamond Dental Care has served the oral health needs of its community since 1991.
“Many dental websites rank high for what are termed ‘branded’ keywords and phrases. Because these are used by people who are already aware of the practice’s identity, they do little to generate new patient traffic.” Said Bobrow.
Typical relevant, high-converting search phrases include terms like ‘dentist near me’ or ‘dentist in diamond bar ca.’ AIM’s Digital Intelligence Analysis revealed that the practice was only ranking for branded keywords and phrases.
“After we identify the best, most popular terms for a practice and its local audience, we then: optimize website content, set up the mechanism to automate the Google and Facebook review generation process, optimize the Google My Business listing, Build local directory listings and citations, and add backlinks to improve domain authority. Concurrent with these we ensure the practice web presence, including website, directories, social media, and reviews take AIM, that is, attract, impress, and motivate.” Continues Bobrow.
In addition to the above non-branded keywords, search phrases for which this general dentistry practice should rank include: ‘best dentists in diamond bar, ’dentists near me that accept (insurance),’ ‘emergency dentist diamond bar,’ ‘children dental care near me,’ and ‘kids dentist in diamond bar.’
Dr. Patel related that his previous experience with marketing was “…less than successful.” This seems to be a recurring theme which, on the one hand makes it a leap of faith to commit to a dental marketing investment while, on the other meaning the practitioner will be ‘pleasantly surprised’ at the attention to detail and service an AIM Health Partner receives.
“We’re excited at the prospect of demonstrating the value that working with a seasoned dental marketing agency committed to accountability, transparency, and results will deliver within a short period of time.” Concludes Bobrow.
