AIM Dental Marketing Welcomes Its Newest Health Partner: Diamond Dental Care

Dr. Patel chose AIM Dental following an interview conducted by Dr. Tom Orent (The Gems Guy) of AIM’s president Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow.”
— Virginia Norton
DIAMOND BAR, CA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Dental Marketing, serving dental practices’ growth needs since 1989 announced on Friday that it was now supporting Diamond Dental Care, the office of Rajul Patel.

Based in Diamond Bar, CA, Diamond Dental Care has served the oral health needs of its community since 1991.

Dr. Patel chose AIM Dental following an interview conducted by Dr. Tom Orent (The Gems Guy) of AIM’s president Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow.

“Many dental websites rank high for what are termed ‘branded’ keywords and phrases. Because these are used by people who are already aware of the practice’s identity, they do little to generate new patient traffic.” Said Bobrow.

Typical relevant, high-converting search phrases include terms like ‘dentist near me’ or ‘dentist in diamond bar ca.’ AIM’s Digital Intelligence Analysis revealed that the practice was only ranking for branded keywords and phrases.

“After we identify the best, most popular terms for a practice and its local audience, we then: optimize website content, set up the mechanism to automate the Google and Facebook review generation process, optimize the Google My Business listing, Build local directory listings and citations, and add backlinks to improve domain authority. Concurrent with these we ensure the practice web presence, including website, directories, social media, and reviews take AIM, that is, attract, impress, and motivate.” Continues Bobrow.

In addition to the above non-branded keywords, search phrases for which this general dentistry practice should rank include: ‘best dentists in diamond bar, ’dentists near me that accept (insurance),’ ‘emergency dentist diamond bar,’ ‘children dental care near me,’ and ‘kids dentist in diamond bar.’

Dr. Patel related that his previous experience with marketing was “…less than successful.” This seems to be a recurring theme which, on the one hand makes it a leap of faith to commit to a dental marketing investment while, on the other meaning the practitioner will be ‘pleasantly surprised’ at the attention to detail and service an AIM Health Partner receives.

“We’re excited at the prospect of demonstrating the value that working with a seasoned dental marketing agency committed to accountability, transparency, and results will deliver within a short period of time.” Concludes Bobrow.

Daniel A. Bobrow
American Dental Corporation
+1 312-455-9488
dbobrow@aimdentalmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AIM Dental Marketing Welcomes Its Newest Health Partner: Diamond Dental Care

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Daniel A. Bobrow
American Dental Corporation
+1 312-455-9488 dbobrow@aimdentalmarketing.com
Company/Organization
American Dental Corporation
747 brighton circle
port barrington, Illinois, 60010
United States
+1 312-455-9488
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow (BOB roe) is President of AIM Dental Marketing. He is also Executive Director of Climb for a Cause, creator of The Art of First Impressions telephone skills mastery curriculum, host of the Practice Perfection web-based education series, and co-inventor of the Dental Marketing Dashboard. Danny has lectured nationwide, and been published in numerous professional publications. He is a Certified mediator and arbitrator, Charter Member of the Speaking Consulting Network, and founding executive chair for the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Illinois, and Masters of Business Administration Degrees (MBAs) in finance and marketing from The University of Chicago and K.U.L. Belgium, respectively. His passions include skiing, cycling, adventure racing, kayaking, and mountaineering. Danny is a certified health coach and personal trainer, which serves to round out his passion for helping professionals lead by example.

Dental Speaker

More From This Author
AIM Dental Marketing Welcomes Its Newest Health Partner: Diamond Dental Care
AIM Dental Marketing Accepts Its Newest Health Partner: Dr. Paul Corcoran, Eagle, CO
Leading Dental Marketing Agency To Offer Free Do It Yourself Dental Marketing Curriculum
View All Stories From This Author