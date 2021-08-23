iDrive Logistics Launches ShipCaddie TWMS

Logistics Company Launches First-to-Market Software Which Combines All Aspects of Transportation and Warehouse Management Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDrive Logistics announced today they have launched ShipCaddie TWMS, a single transportation and warehouse management system, built as one platform. TMS (transportation management systems) and WMS (warehouse management systems) are common within supply chain management. ShipCaddie TWMS is the first to be built with every shipper in mind, regardless of size.

“While ShipCaddie TWMS is robust enough for a large enterprise company,” reports Shaun Rothwell, Founder and CEO of iDrive Logistics, parent company to ShipCaddie TWMS, “it is tailored towards an eCommerce shipper to grow from their garage to a fully operational warehouse, without ever having to face the hurdle of finding and integrating technology required to grow their business; ShipCaddie TWMS is ready for their growth. We have processed more than 11 million live orders in beta to be prepared for this launch.”

Transportation and warehouse management platforms currently are two separate, siloed software applications that must utilize a third software application, called an integration, to create lines of communication with all the various supply chain management platforms a company uses. With so many software applications accessing data back and forth, the likelihood of the system breaking down significantly increases with every application added. With increased use, this threat is magnified. Furthering the challenge is the amount of time and expertise required to maintain and manage separate systems and their associated integrations.

Ben Miller, ShipCaddie TWMS CTO, reports, “iDrive has removed current challenges as ShipCaddie TWMS’s real-time AI enables shippers to make better decisions in managing their supply chains rather than managing multiple vendors and integrations.”

ShipCaddie TWMS is available immediately to any shipper. To sign up to use ShipCaddie, shippers are asked to direct their browser to http://shipcaddie.com or contact a ShipCaddie representative at (844) 381-7447.

About iDrive Logistics

Based in Utah’s Silicon slopes, software company, iDrive Logistics was founded in 2008 by former parcel carrier executives on a mission to utilize technology to positively impact the financial and operational performance of shippers, regardless of size. They accomplish their mission through a new, seamless SaaS transportation and warehouse management system (TWMS), that sets a new standard in enabling supply chain professionals to better track and manage the movement of their products. iDrive leads the charge to implement AI to allow shippers to make better-informed decisions and offers contract optimization services utilizing their technology. Along with software, iDrive also owns iDrive Fulfillment, which currently owns one million square feet of fulfillment space and is expected to grow to 30 million square feet in North America within the next 24 to 36 months through mergers and acquisitions. Through all of their offerings, iDrive Logistics has managed billions of dollars of small parcel shipping. Their future plans also include expansion into the LTL, TL, and ocean freight spaces.

Shaun Rothwell introduces ShipCaddie TWMS.