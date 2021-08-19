Shaftsbury Barracks/Petit Larceny, FIPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B302073
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 7/24/21 at 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 9, Woodford, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny/FIPO
ACCUSED: Sheldon Morey
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: David Stevens
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 24, 2021, at approximately 1830 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a theft of firewood from a residence located on VT Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. Through investigation, Troopers learned that the accused, Sheldon Morey (36) of Bennington, VT, had stolen approximately $90 worth of firewood. During the investigation, Morey provided Troopers with false information in an effort to deflect the investigation.
On August 19, 2021, Morey was issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 18, 2021, to answer to the charges of Petit Larceny and False Information to a Police Officer.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/21 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421