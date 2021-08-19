Shaftsbury Barracks/Petit Larceny, FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B302073

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 7/24/21 at 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 9, Woodford, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny/FIPO

ACCUSED: Sheldon Morey

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VICTIM: David Stevens

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 24, 2021, at approximately 1830 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks received a report of a theft of firewood from a residence located on VT Route 9 in the Town of Woodford. Through investigation, Troopers learned that the accused, Sheldon Morey (36) of Bennington, VT, had stolen approximately $90 worth of firewood. During the investigation, Morey provided Troopers with false information in an effort to deflect the investigation.

On August 19, 2021, Morey was issued a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on October 18, 2021, to answer to the charges of Petit Larceny and False Information to a Police Officer.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/21 at 0815

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.