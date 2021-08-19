Driver Services locations in Jackson, Thayne adjusting hours

The Driver Services office in Thayne will see an increase in services in early 2022 after some internal restructuring by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Starting in January, the Thayne office will transition to being open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch at noon. Currently, some employees from the Jackson location are traveling to Thayne twice a week to offer services.

“Recent growth in the Star Valley region and an employee retirement in Jackson prompted us to look at ways to improve service in both locations,” said Driver Services program manager Misty Dobson. “This restructuring will provide quality customer service to both communities without adding costs for new facilities or positions.”

While the transition is taking place, there will be adjusted hours at the Jackson Driver Services location.

Due to current staffing levels, the Jackson location will be closed on Thursdays and Fridays starting August 19 so the employees can travel to work at the Thayne location. The Jackson location will return to regular hours in January.

“Members of the public interact with Driver Services more than any other WYDOT program,” said WYDOT director Luke Reiner. “We are dedicated to excellence and always looking for ways to improve service while still being conscientious of our budget.”

For downloadable forms, location maps and other helpful information, visit http://www.dot.state.wy.us/ driverservices.