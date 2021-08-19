Cypress Creek Renewables expanding operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cypress Creek Renewables (Cypress Creek), a leading solar and storage energy company, today announced plans to grow operations in South Carolina with a new solar project in Anderson County. The company has taken the first steps to invest up to $68 million in a 50-megawatt (MW) solar facility in the county, capable of powering 9,100 homes annually.

Founded in 2014, Cypress Creek is a mission-driven organization that develops, owns and operates utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects across the country. In South Carolina, Cypress Creek has successfully developed both utility-scale and distributed solar projects and currently operates 27 solar facilities totaling 520MW of solar capacity throughout the state.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to continue investing in South Carolina with a new 50MW solar facility in Anderson County. This project will add to the low-cost, emission-free electricity available for South Carolinians while also providing new tax revenue and jobs. We are grateful to Anderson County leaders and the state of South Carolina for continued support and collaboration and look forward to growing this partnership in the years ahead.” -Cypress Creek Renewables CEO Sarah Slusser

“Cypress Creek has been part of our state’s business community for years, and we look forward to the company expanding its presence in South Carolina with this new solar project in Anderson County. This announcement is a huge victory for our state and we couldn’t be happier.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When companies like Cypress Creek build on existing investments in South Carolina, it powers the communities and the people who live there. Congratulations to this great company, and we look forward to their continued work in the renewable energy industry.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We’re proud to have the Cypress Creek project come to Anderson. I happen to think it’s a critical matter of national security and economic viability for our nation to have a diversified energy portfolio; and, I know we all welcome the availability to consumers of affordable energy options. We look forward to working with Cypress Creek and their partners.” -Anderson County Councilman Brett Sanders