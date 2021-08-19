Gov. Henry McMaster to Lead Savannah River Site Settlement Town Hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a town hall in Aiken, South Carolina with members of the General Assembly, local elected officials, and other stakeholders to discuss recommendations for investing funds from the Savannah River Site settlement, tomorrow, Friday, August 20 at 10:00 AM.

Governor McMaster has committed to working with local elected officials and stakeholders from the counties most heavily impacted by the closure of the MOX project to develop recommendations for how the money will be most wisely invested.

During his 2021 State of the State Address, Governor McMaster said: “We are also setting aside the $525 million recently received from the Savannah River Site settlement with the federal government. These funds should be handled in a stand-alone bill which will allow for thoughtful consideration and appropriate public scrutiny. This will ensure that the residents of Aiken, Barnwell and the surrounding counties are given priority in how the funds are spent.”

Violating federal law, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced its proposal to shut down the MOX facility at the Savannah River Site in 2018. Governor McMaster, along with other elected officials in South Carolina, fought the DOE’s decision. A letter Governor McMaster sent to then DOE Secretary Rick Perry can be found here.

After years of litigation, the state of South Carolina entered into a settlement agreement with DOE in August of 2020, which resulted in a $600 million payment from the federal government to the state. $525 million of those funds are now available to be allocated by the General Assembly.

WHO: Members of the General Assembly, local leaders, stakeholders

WHAT: Meeting to discuss recommendations for investing the Savannah River Site Settlement

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, August 20 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: University of South Carolina Aiken, Business & Education Building, Room 122, Robert E. Penland Administration Building, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, S.C.

Note: The town hall will be live-streamed here.