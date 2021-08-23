WATCHOUT announces the launch of a confronting global public information campaign

KIDS BANDS WATCHOUT WAND Watchout Smartcover

We make amazing, unique products. But it’s so much more important to get vaccinated, than to use our products.

We make amazing, unique products. But it’s so much more important to get vaccinated, than to use our products.” — Allan Klepfisz

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WATCHOUT today announced the launch of a confronting global public information campaign.

WATCHOUT explained that the purpose of the campaign was to utilise accurate, confronting, sometimes humorous statements, to persuade more people to better protect themselves against COVID-19.

And that the main way to accomplish personal protection was by being vaccinated. Indeed, WATCHOUT has gone so far as to declare: "We make amazing, unique products. But it’s so much more important to get vaccinated, than to use our products."



ABOUT WATCHOUT USA, INC.

WATCHOUT manufacturers an expanding range of innovative, patent-pending products to protect us in these challenging times.

Children cannot receive vaccinations yet and for them masks and clean hands are the best protections. Our WATCHOUT KIDS BANDs make it easier and much more fun for them to sanitize their hands whenever, wherever they have a need.

For adults, our WATCHOUT BANDS offer the ultimate convenience for people on the go.

Our WATCHOUT SMARTCOVER is the worlds’ first phone & tablet cover that automatically sanitizers your screen with powerful UVC LED’s, when you close it. It can also be used to sanitize other objects, is powered by a battery that can recharge your phone and on the outside is impregnated with an antimicrobial that will kill viruses and bacteria.

And our WATCHOUT WAND is the worlds’ first combined UVC light and fine mist atomizer to clean any type of surface including many that can’t easily be wiped.

WATCHOUT is dedicated to creating unique, cutting-edge products for the challenges of a new world.