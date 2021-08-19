Microbe Formulas Partners with Social Media Influencers for the Stay Healthy Campaign this Summer Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Partners with a Variety of Social Media Influencers for an End of Summer ‘Stay Healthy’ Campaign

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the month of August, Microbe Formulas is partnering with prominent social media influencers to promote a “Stay Healthy with Microbe Formulas this Summer” campaign. Influencers were hand selected to help spread the word about how Microbe health products are impacting health journeys.

Jessie Simonson, Microbe Formulas Social Media Manager, says, “Influencer marketing is the way of the world right now! We are eager to partner with amazing content creators on social media to help us spread Microbe’s message of restoring hope and health worldwide.”

She continues, “We believe influencer marketing is the most genuine and authentic way for Microbe to demonstrate the true power of these wellness products. We are encouraging these partners to share their personal experiences, especially since some influencers started on Microbe products before we even reached out to them.”

The selected influencers chose between a few of the most popular Microbe products, including BioActive Carbon Minerals, BioMolecular Oxygen, Mimosa Pudica Seed, MitoRestore, Step 1 of the Foundational Protocol, the Full Moon Kit, and the Gut Cleanse Kit (https://microbeformulas.com/collections/products). These product options were provided for this campaign because they are the ideal starting point products for individuals who are just getting start ed on their detox journey.

Bryce LaDuc, one of the select Microbe Formulas influencers, says, “Right now, more than ever, I feel like it is crucial to keep my body, my gut, and my immune system as healthy as possible. I love that Microbe Formulas creates detox journeys to support optimal health. I am excited to have Microbe Formulas as a partner on my health journey and look forward to seeing the benefits and continuing my health journey as a team!”

Bryce is a travel blogger who has a very photogenic dog and an affinity for the outdoors. She routinely shares her love for Microbe products through her media outlets. Along with her, Microbe partners with influencers of all kinds, including business consultants, fitness gurus, health coaches, lifestyle bloggers, nurse practitioners, and more. All types of people may benefit from these products, which is why all types of influencers have been selected as advocates.

Sandra Wong, Microbe influencer and nurse practitioner/fitness blogger, adds, “I align with Microbe’s mission to restore health at the root level because I am someone who suffered from chronic fatigue every day in the past. After using Microbe Formulas’ products for a number of months, I have noticed an overall improvement in the quality of mood and overall gut health. Working on my wellness with little steps each day will help me improve my own health, but also help improve those around me.”

To keep up with the different social campaigns, you can follow Microbe Formulas on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/microbeformulas/), Facebook

(https://www.facebook.com/MicrobeFormulas), Twitter (https://twitter.com/microbeformulas), and Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/microbeformulas/_shop/). Follow the “Stay Healthy with Microbe Formulas this Summer” campaign with the hashtag #microbeformulas or #fullmoonchallenge on Instagram.