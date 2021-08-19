Yes.Fit Ranks Two Years in a Row on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row Fitness Platform Yes.Fit makes the list; ranking at No.1074 on the 2020 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 452 Percent.

On August 17, 2021, Inc. magazine revealed that Yes.Fit is No. 1074 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. The repeated recognition is a true testament to our commitment to our clients and partners. We have some really exciting things on the horizon, and this acknowledgment is proof that Yes.Fit is moving in the right direction.” - Kevin Transue, CEO

As Yes.Fit forges ahead the focus will be on creating a robust marketplace for fitness that will inspire. The singular mission has and will continue to be motivating individuals as they move through their fitness journey one movement at a time. Recent updates to the app shines a light on the users by integrating social engagement, as well as showcasing the amazing fitness content among other enhancements to drive ease of use.

Not only have the companies on this year’s list been extremely competitive within their markets, but also showed their agility and resilience given the challenges of 2020. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found on Inc.'s website.

Yes.Fit’s mission is to provide our community life changing motivation, by creating healthier habits through the use of our fitness applications and products anywhere in the world. We offer a huge variety of virtual races, fitness challenges and exercises to encourage individuals as the progress through their fitness journey one movement at a time. What are you waiting for, join the Yes.Fit community today and let us motivate you to move!