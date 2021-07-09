Yes.Fit, A Virtual Race & Fitness Platform Partners with The Humane Society of Tampa Bay for The Cat’s Meow Virtual Race

Yes.Fit partners with Humane Society of Tampa Bay for Cat's Meow Virtual Race

LAKELAND,, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes.Fit will be launching “The Cat’s Meow” Virtual Race this July and has partnered with The Humane Society of Tampa Bay to bring awareness of homeless animals in need. A portion of the proceeds from this race will be donated to the charity.

Cats are an enigma that have captured the hearts of people for thousands of years. Their mysterious personalities and adorable looks have made them an incredibly popular pet throughout the world. Join Yes.Fit as they virtually take you to Cat City in Kuching, Borneo where cat statues dot the landscape for all to enjoy.

Yes.Fit is a virtual race and fitness platform dedicated to motivating people throughout their health and wellness journey in a fun and engaging way.

"Since I came to Yes.Fit, I always wanted to do a race focusing on the cat lovers out there. I also have had great experiences with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and have first-hand knowledge of the inspiring and amazing things they do for so many animals in the area.” -Victoria Shepherd, Director of Marketing at Yes.Fit.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is dedicated to ending animal homelessness and providing care and comfort for companion animals in need. As of 2021, The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has saved 10,420 animals, has a 93% save rate, and has given away 113,538 pounds of pet food to keep pets in homes.

“We are excited to partner with Yes.Fit to bring awareness surrounding TNVR and homeless cats. We look forward to participating in the challenges and cheering on participants. Thank you in advance to everyone who signs up, your participation is saving the lives of homeless animals in need.”

Currently, Yes.Fit has over 8 races where portions of the race proceeds are donated to various non-profits. Yes.Fit hopes to continue to expand their races where they can partner with numerous non-profits and bring awareness to special causes around the globe.

About Yes.Fit

Yes.Fit digital races take you to locations all over the world allowing you to experience new destinations via street views in that location. Each logged workout produces a new street view for you to enjoy with the click of a button on your race map. Yes.Fit offers a huge variety of themes, locations and distances for members to choose from. Yes.Fit members receive fun facts, videos and pictures related to the theme as they pass certain mile markers, along with rewards by achieving goals.

About Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides shelter for homeless & at-risk animals, adoptions, hospital and TNVR services for the general public; operates independently from the Humane Society of the United States.

