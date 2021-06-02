Yes.Fit is partnering with Readout Health to conduct a new study on ketogenic nutrition and the effect of their BIOSENSE® breath ketone monitor on weight loss

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Fitness Platform Partners with Readout Health for Keto Study

Yes.Fit is partnering with Readout Health to conduct a new study on ketogenic nutrition and the effect of their BIOSENSE® breath ketone monitor on weight loss.

Readout Health is a digital biomarker company that launched BIOSENSE®, a handheld non-invasive clinical-grade breath ketone monitoring device + app.

"We're really thrilled to be working alongside Readout Health and the only clinically backed breath ketone monitor. We truly believe that this two-month program will have a lot of learnings, in addition to potentially new products to help those struggling with weight loss.” – Kevin Transue, CEO of Yes.Fit

The purpose of following a low carb lifestyle is to put the body into a state of ketosis where the body relies on burning fat for fuel instead of glycogen stores (sugar). BIOSENSE® provides real-time feedback on dietary and lifestyle choices, and provides clearer insight than the weight scale, which is the traditional tool for obesity management and lifestyle change programs.

According to Readout CEO Jim Howard, “Combining fitness and precision nutrition through BIOSENSE® can help close the feedback loop with how much fat one is burning rather than if one is burning fat. This should prove crucial for program adherence and motivation with Yes.Fit programs, and we are delighted to work with their progressive team.”

Along with exercise, by utilizing virtual races and fitness challenges on the Yes.Fit app, we’re sure to have great success and learnings from this program.

About Yes.Fit

Yes.Fit digital races take you to locations all over the world allowing you to experience new destinations via street views in that location. Each logged workout produces a new street view for you to enjoy with the click of a button on your race map. Yes.Fit offers a huge variety of themes, locations and distances for members to choose from. Yes.Fit members receive fun facts, videos and pictures related to the theme as they pass certain mile markers, along with rewards by achieving goals.

About Readout Health

Readout is a metabolic digital biomarker company focused on behavior modification through frictionless and frequent testing of breath analytes. Based on a patented lung sampling technology, Readout launched its first Class 1 medical device, BIOSENSE®, in 2020 to provide metabolic insights for consumers, patients, and researchers.

CONTACT: Victoria Shepherd - 813.495.2985 Victoria.Shepherd@yes.fit