CLEARED4 Introduces Solutions for Businesses, Venues & Schools Needing Immediate Vaccination & Testing Implementation
CLEARED4’s sophisticated health validation platform adapts quickly to changing requirements to mandate protocolsNEW YORK, NY, US, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, the nation’s largest and most trusted HIPAA-compliant business continuity platform, announced today it is providing custom features and solutions around vaccinations and testing that simplifies verification, monitoring and adaptability to changing COVID-19 and infectious disease protocols. As many companies announce new mandates and proof of vaccination for employees, staff, students and fans, the platform provides consistent monitoring, the most crucial piece for safe reopening.
CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or as a seamless integrated product in the app of any client—that enables a user’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time such as venue apps or specific employer tools.
The flexible solution enables partners to pick any combination of COVID-19 symptom checking, test results and vaccination data to trigger access to an entire location such as a venue or a classroom or a specific zone within that location, using any form of unique identifier, including custom QR codes, government IDs, membership cards, building access cards, wearables and facial recognition.
“As we enter this new phase of the pandemic, everyone is confused by changing mandates and vaccine requirements,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO of CLEARED4. “Our flexible platform understands the landscape and verifies health status, but most importantly provides ongoing monitoring to maintain health safety at all levels.”
CLEARED4’s clients across North America and Europe include school systems, college campuses, stadiums, corporations, landlords and events, including Netflix, Sun Chemicals, Oxford Properties, RXR Realty, Yankee Stadium, City University of New York, School of Visual Arts, El Camino College and The Manhasset Union Free School District.
CLEARED4’s platform was developed in response to the enormous compliance, administration and financial burdens on organizations wanting to reopen and stay open during this pandemic. CLEARED4 is currently enabling more than 10 million access pass entries per month and growing rapidly.
For more information visit CLEARED4.org.
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4 is the most trusted health validation platform for COVID-19 and infectious disease safety available today, helping organizations future-proof their operations. The platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools and stadiums, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door access, digital displays and other control systems. CLEARED4 also supports real-time communication via its HIPAA/FERPA-compliant platform to enterprise IT systems and partner apps. CLEARED4 automates complex health-related administrative tasks with consistent delivery of its fully interoperable and configurable platform that is quick to deploy, needing no additional software development.
CLEARED4 is helping the world reopen and stay open by issuing 10+ million safe access passes per month. CLEARED4 has been retained by organizations proactively protecting their workforce, students, visitors and fans. A partial list of CLEARED4 clients in the U.S. include corporations like Netflix, Sun Chemical, Middlesex Savings Bank, law firms, hedge funds, retail shops, venues such as Madison Square Garden, Yankee Stadium, SoFI Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and educational institutions such as CUNY, El Camino College, School of Visual Arts and Manhasset School District.
###
Kaitlyn Kurowsky
High10 Media
+1 607-765-3617
email us here