Ignite Power is the winner of the 2021 Keeling Curve Prize, celebrating its work addressing the global climate crisis

Yariv Cohen Ignite CEO

We are happy to be recognized as one of the leading forces of the new, disruptive era, and proud to lead the sector towards the distributed, inclusive, and sustainable era” — Yariv Cohen, Ignite Power CEO

MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power is pleased to announce that it is the proud winner of the 2021 Keeling Curve Prize (KCP) for the energy sector, celebrating disruptive companies from around the world who are doing meaningful work in mitigating the harmful effects of the global climate crisis. The award ceremony was held in Monterey, California, with the Global Warming Mitigation Project (GWMP) announcing 10 winners in the fields of capture & utilization, energy, finance, social & cultural pathways, and transport and mobility.

The Global Warming Mitigation Project is a nonprofit that is identifying, activating, and accelerating projects and programs worldwide that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing carbon uptake. The project’s annual Keeling Curve Prize recognizes innovative projects with a proven track record of taking greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. Projects in the energy category decarbonize energy, support zero-carbon energy innovations, and are leading the way to a more sustainable future.

“We started the Keeling Curve Prize to bend the Keeling Curve back to a safe level of atmospheric carbon dioxide, which some scientists say is a maximum of 350 parts per million”, said Jackelyn Francis, GWMP Co-Founder, and Executive Director during the prize announcement. “By finding and funding these amazing climate solutions around the world, we are lighting up the landscape of climate solutions, guiding us toward that goal.”

Since its formation in 2014, Ignite Power has established its status as a market leader of affordable life-enabling solar-based solutions across Africa, engaging with top development agencies, executing innovative projects, and expanding its impact throughout the region. To date, the company has already connected more than 1.5 million people to clean, sustainable solutions including solar-home systems for electricity, solar irrigation systems, clean cooking stoves, solar-based healthcare equipment, and more. Through the company’s operations, 120 tons of GHG emissions are saved every year, and that number rises with every system installed.

“In recent years, we are witnessing a transition towards sustainable distributed infrastructure solutions, which are a perfect fit for the needs of rural communities across Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Yariv Cohen, Ignite Power CEO. “We see the shift of focus, budgets, and now - global recognition, and are happy to be recognized as one of the leading forces of the new, disruptive era. We are honored and humbled to be recognized by an amazing, impactful organization such as The Global Warming Mitigation Project, and to win the Keeling Curve Prize. We are honored to be a winner among other disruptive companies and entrepreneurs, and proud to lead the sector towards the distributed, inclusive, and sustainable era".

The 2021 Keeling Curve Prize KCP is added to previous awards won by the company, including the Innovator of the Year by the Rwanda Development Board, Best Customer Value by Frost Sullivan, Global Innovation Award by YPO Africa, Sustainable Business Award by YPO, and more.



About Ignite Power

Ignite Power is the fastest-growing Pan-African developer, distributor, and financier of life-enabling, solar-based technologies, providing customers across the SSA region with state-of-the-art solutions to their everyday needs. Its mission is to empower hundreds of millions of people by utilizing advanced technologies, smart financing models, and extensive on-field operations, leading Africa into a more sustainable and inclusive future.

About the Keeling Curve Prize

The Keeling Curve Prize awards $250,000 annually to projects that display proven carbon uptake, drawdown, or sequestration efforts. The prize is a program of the Global Warming Mitigation Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is identifying, activating, and accelerating projects and programs worldwide that are reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing carbon uptake. This includes direct funding of vetted organizations, enhancing networking and promotional efforts, identifying ways to unleash funding opportunities for climate solutions, and supporting climate justice.