Eight Attorneys at Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston Named to 2022 “Best Lawyers” List

Eight attorneys from Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston have been named to the 2022 Best Lawyers list.

BOSTON, MA, US, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight attorneys from the law firm of Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rodgers, P.C. have been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers®. In addition, two attorneys from the firm have been named to the Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” list, recognizing attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence. Those attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers are:

• Richard P. Breed, III for Trusts & Estates

• Albert A. DeNapoli for Litigation-Trusts & Estates

• Mark S. Furman for Litigation-Trusts & Estates and Commercial Litigation

• Jeffrey P. Hart for Tax Law

• William R. Rodgers for Closely-Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

• Stephen Kutenplon for Real Estate Law

• Melissa E. Sydney for Trusts & Estates

• Edward D. Tarlow for Trusts & Estates

The Tarlow, Breed, Hart & Rodgers, P.C. attorneys named to the Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” list are:

• Richard P. Breed, IV for Tax Law, Corporate Law, and Trust & Estates

• David Mahoney for Family Law

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer review publication in the legal profession. Recognition in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers.

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. is located at 101 Huntington Avenue, Prudential Center, Boston, MA, and has practice areas in Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Estate Planning & Administration, Family Business, Family Law, Hospitality Law, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, and Taxation. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com, or call (617) 218-2000.

