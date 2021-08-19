FOTOMERCHANT ACQUIRES AUSTRALIAN HARDWARE COMPANY ELEMENTICE
Fotomerchant has such grand ambitions with their platform, and for the volume industry generally, we couldn’t think of a better way to drive our technology forward than by joining the team.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotomerchant - the world’s #1 workflow platform for volume photography studios, announced its acquisition of ELEMENTICE™, an emerging photography-tech company based in Australia.
— Peter Presneill - CEO and Co-Founder of ELEMENTICE
Founded in 2014, ELEMENTICE specializes in bringing real-time image delivery, workflow automation and marketing solutions to the professional photography industry across schools, sports, conferences, music festivals, news/media and corporate workflows. The acquisition of ELEMENTICE enables Fotomerchant to enhance its Capture offering further and provide a fit-for-purpose integrated hardware solution for volume studios to manage their ongoing workflow requirements better.
The announcement marks the 2nd acquisition for Fotomerchant after they acquired the photography eCommerce platform, SimplePhoto in February 2021.
Comments on the announcement:
“We’ve worked collaboratively with the ELEMENTICE team on the development of Fotomerchant’s capture solution for the last few years and have been impressed with not only their technology but the people behind it,” said Derek Clapham, Co-Founder & CTO of Fotomerchant. “The acquisition of Elementice is a real game-changer. It means Fotomerchant now offers a fully-integrated hardware and software solution that will be continually developed together to provide better & faster workflow features for studios everywhere.”
Peter Presneill, CEO and Co-Founder of ELEMENTICE, added, “Fotomerchant has such grand ambitions with their platform, and for the volume industry generally, we couldn’t think of a better way to drive our technology forward than by joining the team.”
The better & faster capture solution.
The Fotomerchant capture solution provides the fastest and most robust experience for any volume studio. With powerful features including the intelligent capture device, integrated scanner and bridge, Fotomerchant Capture delivers flexibility and control to meet any workflow requirement.
Introduction to Capture webinar
Fotomerchant will be conducting a special Capture overview webinar where we will be deep-diving into the entire solution and looking at how studios can adopt a better & faster workflow without the work. Click here for registration details.
-----------------------------------------------------
About Fotomerchant
Fotomerchant is the leading workflow solution for high volume studios. Through powerful AI-driven tools, Fotomerchant elevates the way studios operate by eliminating the busywork, simplifying complex processes and minimizing human error.
https://www.fotomerchant.com
James Anderson
Fotomerchant
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn