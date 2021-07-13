FOTOMERCHANT PLEDGES TO MOVE THE VOLUME PHOTOGRAPHY INDUSTRY AWAY FROM OUTDATED PRICING MODELS
A new approach to pricing that removes outdated lock-in contracts means a better & faster workflow for volume studios everywhere.
We’re letting our product stand on its own without any lock-ins. No contracts, no ongoing fees.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotomerchant, the world’s #1 workflow platform for volume photography studios has today announced a brand new pricing model for the volume photography industry in an effort to aid industry recovery and to move the industry away from long-term, lock-in contracts.
— Derek Clapham - Co-Founder & CTO
Derek Clapham, Co-Founder & CTO of Fotomerchant says “Over the last 18 months, we’ve spoken to countless studios around the world and have seen our industry continue to lock customers into long-term contracts - forcing them to pay ongoing annual fees. It’s an archaic way to charge customers. So in response to this, we’re doing the opposite. We’re letting our product stand on its own without any lock-ins. No contracts, no ongoing fees. We want customers to fall in love with Fotomerchant and choose to continue working with us, not to be forced to stick around because of a 3-year contract.”
End-to-end workflow. One great price.
As well as benefiting from its new no lock-in model, Fotomerchant customers will also be able to take advantage of the most complete end-to-end workflow solution in the industry with capture, workflow tools and eCommerce all included.
No lock-ins.
Studios shouldn’t have to sign up for a long-term lock-in contract to get great pricing and features, so Fotomerchant doesn't have any lock-ins.
Knockouts included.
Fotomerchant is the only workflow solution that includes free knockouts that are instant and production quality for every customer.
About Fotomerchant
Fotomerchant is the leading workflow solution for high volume studios. Through powerful AI-driven tools, Fotomerchant elevates the way studios operate by eliminating the busywork, simplifying complex processes and minimizing human error.
https://www.fotomerchant.com
