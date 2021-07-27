FOTOMERCHANT & 36PIX ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE INNOVATION & COLLABORATION
Over the last few years, we’ve seen the Fotomerchant platform bring new innovative features to our industry and have always admired their passion for making things better & faster for their customers.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotomerchant. the world’s #1 workflow platform for volume photography studios and 36Pix, the pioneer of high-quality background removal, premium backgrounds and industry firsts has today announced an exclusive strategic partnership.
— Robert Ste-Marie - President & Chief Executive Officer of 36Pix.
The commencement of the new partnership will see the integration of a newly developed and exclusive range of 36Pix’s premium backgrounds into the Fotomerchant platform, available exclusively to Fotomerchant customers. The ongoing efforts of both teams will see the continued development and release of new backgrounds and new features as part of a long-term view of driving innovation collaboratively between both companies.
Comments on the announcement:
“36Pix have been innovating and pushing the boundaries of their technology for the last 20 years.” Said Elmar Platzer, Co-founder & CEO of Fotomerchant. “They’ve achieved so much and still have such a drive to push industry standards and be at the forefront of technology. We’re going into this with a long-term vision of how we can drive innovation together and modernize the workflow for studios everywhere.”
“Over the last few years, we’ve seen the Fotomerchant platform bring new innovative features to our industry and have always admired their passion for making things better & faster for their customers,” said Robert Ste-Marie, President & Chief Executive Officer of 36Pix. “There are a lot of synergies between both companies, and we’re looking forward to commencing this partnership.”
More than just backgrounds.
A key difference in the approach will be in the development of not just the quantity of backgrounds offered, but the quality of backgrounds. Using insights collected across ongoing campaigns, both teams will collaborate on developing new modern backgrounds to be made available exclusively to Fotomerchant customers. As this partnership evolves, other exciting products and features will become available to our customers.
Better and Faster together.
Combining the development and support expertise of both the Fotomerchant and SimplePhoto teams ensures that customers will continue to receive the best workflow solution possible today and into the future with accelerated innovation and product development.
Special offer to all Fotomerchant customers.
As a special offer to all NEW & existing Fotomerchant customers, all 36Pix backgrounds will be FREE until October! Any studios looking to take advantage of this special offer can register for the upcoming webinar here or learn more about Fotomerchant here.
-----------------------------------------------------
About Fotomerchant
Fotomerchant is the leading workflow solution for high volume studios. Through powerful AI-driven tools, Fotomerchant elevates the way studios operate by eliminating the busywork, simplifying complex processes and minimizing human error.
https://www.fotomerchant.com
About 36Pix
36Pix provides the world’s best professional portrait background removal for creating perfect images. For 20 years, 36Pix has been improving algorithms to push the technology even further. Today, the company’s award-winning green screen technology is recognized around the world for its unmatched quality. 36Pix processes over 17 million images a year from clients around the globe, providing the best, fastest and most affordable background removal software in the industry. 36Pix is using its AI-based technology to create fun, innovative content to support causes and foundations around the world.
For more information please visit www.36pix.com
James Anderson
Fotomerchant
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn