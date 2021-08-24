BRAZILIAN FOOTWEAR BRANDS REACT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE MAGIC LAS VEGAS SHOW

Brazilian Footwear Brands

MAGIC came back to its in-person format after two seasons and gathered the fashion industry back in Las Vegas.

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Considered one of the most comprehensive fashion tradeshows in the US, the show was a great success for the Brazilian brands with an expected increase in Brazilian exports for the next 6 months.

The Brazilian Footwear brands that were part of the show included: Schutz, Petite Jolie, Pegada and Carrano. Many of the brands are focused on the importance of sustainable footwear and using this as an opportunity to create a new generation of sustainable footwear buyers. Brazilian Footwear, an exports promotion program maintained by the Brazilian Industries Association (Abicalçados) in partnership with the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) supports all the Brazilian brands that were at MAGIC Las Vegas and Sourcing @ MAGIC.

The following was a review of what the participating brands had to say:

PEGADA

“The fair had a new design in this face-to-face resumption with less traffic compared to other years,” says Bruna Oliveira dos Santos, International Sales at Pegada. “However, whoever stopped at the booth was willing to buy. We opened four new accounts, placed orders and exchanged cards. Overall, the decision to be here with the brand was positive.”

CARRANO

“The show is beautiful and compact, says Nilsara Piereck, US Distributor at Carrano. “The return to physical fairs was a little slow in the first hours, but it turned out to be successful. As it is a resumption of a fair with a different format, I think it's good."

PETITE JOLIE

“The show went really well, it's important that we were back for a big show, just like the one in Las Vegas,” says Mabel Rittel, International Business Manager. “We had interesting results, we already feel a recovery and a very good movement. Even with new retailers.”

In addition to the show in Las Vegas, Brazilian brands also participated in Atlanta Shoe Market. Overall the show was very positive for the brands as buyers showed up and placed orders. Brands that participated in the show: Petite Jolie, Bottero, Pegada, Ferrucci and Schutz.

“We noticed the market is heated and retailers are looking for new products to show to their customers. We are expecting a great season ahead”, says Luiz Pimentel, Ferrucci’s US representative.