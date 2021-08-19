Global Intermodals Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Intermodals Market 2021-2030

Intermodals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 Intermodals Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Intermodals Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the intermodals market is expected to grow from $49.48 billion in 2020 to $54.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $69.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The sustainable nature of intermodal rail transport is expected to drive the intermodals market.

The intermodal market consists of sales of intermodal rail freight transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the transportation of freight in an intermodal container. In this mode, handling of the freight is not done manually when changing a rail carrier, thus increasing the security of the transported product substantially. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Intermodals Market

Organizations are implementing precision scheduled railroading that is gaining popularity in the intermodal market over recent years. Precision scheduled railroading (PSR) is a plan that includes centralizing operations, reducing staff, running less, heavier, faster trains, and optimizing the network to increase efficiency. For instance, in April 2019, Norfolk Southern rolled out the precision-scheduled railroading (PSR) plan to improve its services. In addition to this, according to the Railway Gazette International, in 2019, Kansas City Southern has implemented precision scheduled railroading for improved cost structure, improved customer service, and consistent and reliable operations.

Global Intermodals Market Segments:

The global intermodals market is further segmented based on type, destination, application and geography.

By Type: Container-On-Flatcar (COFC), Trailer-On-Flatcar (TOFC)

By Destination: Domestic, International

By Application: Oil And Gas, Aerospace And Defense, Industrial And Manufacturing, Construction, Chemical, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global intermodals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intermodals Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides intermodals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global intermodals market, intermodals global market share, intermodals market players, intermodals global market segments and geographies, intermodals market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The intermodals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Intermodals Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Intermodals Market Organizations Covered: Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian National Railway, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway, BNSF Railway, DB Schenker, SBB Cargo, CTL Logistics, VTG Rail Logistics, Kuehen+Nagel Logistics, Union Pacific, RSI Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Fedex Corp., Indian Railways, Japan Freight Railway Company (JR Freight).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

