Democratizing Real Estate, Making it Accessible to All
FOHO is disrupting the real estate space, making it affordable and accessible thereby democratizing real estateINDIA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOHO Coin converges the worlds of Blockchain, Real Estate and Technology. The idea was jointly conceived by Vijay Thomas, the Co- founder of FOHO and CEO & Director of Tangentia, and Roshan D’Silva, the director of Asia’s largest home rental company, Tripvillas. On the advisory committee of FOHO, is blockchain industry figure, Jason Fernandes; award-winning marketer, Floyd Tavares and professional financial markets trader, Chandan Kumar. The aim was to create a block chain-based transparent and trust-incentivising system to democratise real estate.
FOHO Coin is, as the founders describe it, the ‘Lifeblood’ of the FOHO Ecosystem. Over the last couple of months, FOHO Coin has been steadily building their network and working towards revolutionizing the crypto-real estate space. The launch of the FOHO Coin IEO was the first step of unveiling the FOHO Ecosystem and the beginning of the Democratization of Real Estate. The FOHO Coin IEO launched on the 27th of July 2021 on the Ascent by Bitbns launchpad which is India’s largest trading platform in terms of value. Prior to the successful launch, FOHO hit a softcap target of 2.2 million USD.
This real estate crypto currency was listed on 15th August, a day that not only coincides with Indian Independence Day but also with the 50th Anniversary of the existence of Fiat currency. FOHO Coin is currently listed on Bitbns - the second largest exchange in India and on Uniswap - the worlds largest decentralised crypto exchange. This listing marks the beginning of democratisation of the real estate space across the globe, and will enable the shift from fiat to digital currency for real estate, giving freedom from old ways in the real estate sector. It is through the four pillars of its FOHO Ecosystem – FOHO Coin, FOHO Haus, FOHO Work and FOHO Club, that the gap between real estate and crypto currency will now reduce. The founders are ecstatic to conclude the agreement with Bitbns, the trading agency to launch their initial exchange offering. Trading is currently open on the Bitbns platforms, one of India’s largest crypto exchanges in terms of volume. They soon plan on listing the Coin on other platforms and launching the remaining ecosystem, informs co-founder, FOHO, Roshan D’Silva.
