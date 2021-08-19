Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai Initiatives Make Positive and Sustainable Impact
Best practices support various environmental and social initiatives that benefit the community.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe member Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai is committed to best practices that support environmental protection and community aid.
Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai partners with Marriott initiatives through the Marriott Business Council (MBC) on various environmental initiatives such as tree planting, beach clean ups and painting school buildings. In addition to the MBC activities, the hotel visits community centers and works with charitable organizations to assist with environmental and social cultural causes.
The property regularly trains and educates staff members and guests about living sustainably and to communicate this onwards to the public to highlight environmental issues. Annual Earth Hour celebrations are held at the property and staff also support blood donation drives and donating clothes to those in need in the community.
Furthermore, the hotel actively participates in the Road to Awareness campaign that falls under Marriott International's Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: "Doing Good in Every Direction", which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it conducts business.
Other key environmental activities undertaken by Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai include staff members working work together to maximize the use of recyclable and reusable materials. In line with the hotel’s waste saving strategy, retired linen is repurposed and turned into pillow covers, old towels are remade into dusters, glass and plastic bottles are recycled, and soap bars donated to non-profit organizations.
All staff are encouraged to ensure that all waste is disposed of through proper waste management systems. Even at staff parties, colleagues are encouraged to use recycled decorations rather than single use disposable items.
Contact
Kaleem Ghouri
Cluster Director Engineering
Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Street 4C
Bur Dubai
Dubai
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
P: +971 4 354 3333
E: Kaleem.Ghouri@marriott.com
W: www.marriott.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here