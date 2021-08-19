Bitcoin Meets Hollywood in First-of-its-Kind Documentary Series Launching August 19th

COINS Podcast Episode 1 & 2 Now Live! Fueled by MouseBelt and REIMAGINE 2021

The 12 episode series is set to release its first episodes on Youtube and tells the whole story of crypto and blockchain like it has never been told before.

Our goal is to bring the next billion people to crypto by making these stories accessible to a general audience and investing in a world-class production team” — Patrick McLain, Host COINS and COO MouseBelt

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, MouseBelt Labs has announced the release of a fully funded, shot, and produced, 12 episode commercial docucast series called Coins . The project is the first Hollywood grade crypto series of its kind with episodes 1 and 2 airing Thursday, August 19th at 9:00 AM on Youtube. The series is produced by Orlando John, directed by Jonas Trukanas and hosted by Patrick Mclain of MouseBelt.The series tells the story of the tidal wave caused by crypto and blockchain, the ways it has upended the global financial system and beyond. From the pioneers of the cypherpunk movement, to the multi-trillion dollar industry that has since grown from it, this series shows it all: the scams, the drugs, the hacks, the billionaires and the bankrupt. The untold story of cryptocurrency is here told by those who are living it.Guests include:Erik Voorhees - CEO, ShapeShift, Anthony Scaramucci - Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital, Nathaniel Popper - New York Times reporter and author of Digital Gold, Charles Hoskinson - CEO, IOHK, Paolo Ardoino - Chief Technology Officer, Bitfinex, Sam Bankman-Fried - CEO, FTX , Nic Carter - Founding Partner, Castle Island Ventures , Lyn Ulbricht - CEO, Ross Ulbricht Defense Effort, Roger Ver - CEO, Bitcoin.com, Raoul Pal - CEO, Real Vision Group, Dan Held - Growth Lead, Kraken, Alex Mashinsky - CEO, Celsius Network, Mark Yusko - Managing Partner, Morgan Creek Digital Assets, Paul Brody - EY, Global Blockchain Leader, Sheila Warren - Head of Data, Blockchain, and Digital Assets, World Economic Forum, Whitfield Diffie - Cryptographer, A.M. Turing Award Laureate, Bruce Fenton - Managing Director, Chainstone Labs, Meltem Demirors - Chief Strategy Officer, CoinShares, Bill Barhydt - CEO, Abra, Dave Jevans - CEO, CipherTrace, Kosala Hemachandra - CEO, MyEtherWallet, Asiff Hirji - President, Figure, and Lou Kerner - CEO, BIGtoken.The core of the series was filmed at the Old San Francisco Mint, a location that seems more than appropriate for showing the change from the old guard to the new that’s happening in the financial world today. The whole production was shot during the height of the COVID crisis, filmed in stealth mode, with some of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency industry flying out to participate. The 34 person crew filmed in 6 countries with the 23 guests that made crypto what it is today. Patrick McLain, host of the series and COO of MouseBelt said of the project: "Our goal is to bring the next billion people to crypto by making these stories accessible to a general audience and investing in a world-class production team".In just 48 hours after release, the trailer received over 1 Million views on Twitter. The series promises to tells the whole story of crypto and blockchain like it has never been told before and features some of the biggest celebrities in crypto and blockchain, crime writers that have worked on shows like CSI, Hollywood production team, actor-narrator, and writers, and contains content from over 60+ hours of interviews.The production is set to release episodes 1 and 2 on August 19th at 9:00AM PST. After which, 2 episode a week will drop for the remaining 5 weeks.About MouseBeltMouseBelt is an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry. The leaders they support are:1) Startups — MouseBelt accelerator supports early-stage companies with capital and in-kind investments;2) Builders — MouseBelt Engineering supports developers and projects with open-source tools and a development shop; and3) Community — its media and university projects encourage newcomers to get involved with blockchain.

COINS | Official Trailer (2021)