Williston Barracks Crash / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A103087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/18/21

STREET: Thompson Road

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Westman Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On August 18, 2021 at approximately 1637 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to Thompson Road near Westman Road, for a truck that crashed through a stone wall. The operator of the truck fled the scene, and their identity is unknown at this time. The truck, a tan Ford F-150 with black fender flares, was not registered and was bearing an unassigned Vermont registration plate. The rock wall that was damaged was hand built by the owner of the property. Anyone with information about the operator of the truck should contact Trooper Cote.

Respectfully,

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742