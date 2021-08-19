St. Albans Barracks// DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203178

TROOPER: Trooper Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 18 August 2021 @ 1541 hours

LOCATION: Route 120 Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Arthur Lothian

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 18 August 2021, at approximately 1541 hours, Vermont State Police was dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash in Franklin on Route 120. US Border Patrol and Chittenden County Sheriff's Department were on scene prior to VSP's arrival.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Arthur Lothian, 63 years old of Franklin, VT, was driving under the influence.

He was placed under arrest and transported back to St. Albans Barracks for processing. Lothian was issued a citation to answer to the above charge of DUI on September 28, 2021 at 1000 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: September 28, 2021, at 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.