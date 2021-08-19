Royalton Barracks / Wanted Subject
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202720
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper P Tingle
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 8/18/21 at 1819 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Randolph Southbound Rest Area
VIOLATION: Escape from Probation and Parole
ACCUSED: Raymond Gadreault
AGE: 73
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/18/21 at approximately 1819 hours, Vermont State Police were notified by
Vermont Probation and Parole that Raymond Gadreault cut his tracking bracelet. Gadreault was under supervision by Probation and Parole for a domestic assault conviction.
His last known location was the Randolph Southbound Rest Area on Interstate 89.His direction of travel is unknown and Vermont State Police is asking that anyone coming into contact with Gadreault to call the Vermont State Police or
Vermont Probation and Parole.
There is no known threat to the public at this time but anyone with information on Gadreault's whereabouts is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802 234 9933.