Royalton Barracks / Wanted Subject

CASE#: 21B202720

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper P Tingle                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 8/18/21 at 1819 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Randolph Southbound Rest Area

VIOLATION: Escape from Probation and Parole

 

ACCUSED: Raymond Gadreault                                               

AGE: 73

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/18/21 at approximately 1819 hours, Vermont State Police were notified by

Vermont Probation and Parole that Raymond Gadreault cut his tracking bracelet. Gadreault was under supervision by Probation and Parole for a domestic assault conviction.

 

His last known location was the Randolph Southbound Rest Area on Interstate 89.His direction of travel is unknown and Vermont State Police is asking that anyone coming into contact with Gadreault to call the Vermont State Police or

Vermont Probation and Parole.

 

There is no known threat to the public at this time but anyone with information on Gadreault's whereabouts is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802 234 9933.

 

 

