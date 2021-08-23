Dr. Lillie M. Coley Files NJ Ethics Grievance Against An Attorney in High Profile Case involving False Statements
New Jersey Ethics Grievance Against An Attorney in High Profile Case for Promoting an Allege Ten(10) Year False StatementPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lillie M. Coley announces she has filed a New Jersey Ethics Grievance Compliant against Defense Attorney Kenneth L. Winters in Florham Park, NJ for promoting allege false statements regarding his clients contacts with the State of New Jersey for almost ten(10) years among other issues which caused damages. Other parties consist of Rymir Satterthwaite and Shawn Carter aka Jay Z.
Attorneys cannot promote, encourage or participate in any statements that are not true in the court room as Officers of the Court.
The New Jersey Ethics Board director, William B. Ziff is keeping a close look at the case base on some prior concerns.
The overarching goal of the attorney disciplinary system is to protect the public from unfit lawyers and to promote public confidence in the legal system. A grievance is initially handled by the DEC Secretary.
“The Supreme Court of New Jersey has held that persons who file grievances “may speak publicly regarding the fact that a grievance was filed, the content of that grievance, and the result of the process.” Rule 1:20-9(h) R.M. v. Supreme Court of New Jersey, 185 N.J. 208 (2005). This grievance is Civil Law matter under case no. L-4749-14
Community Empowerment Organization(CEO)
The primary purpose of this organization is to uplift the community by helping the entire family unit to operate in their gifts or purposes in life. We strive to provide, guide and empower the entire community to be self-sufficient and aware of the provided services and information that will help individuals succeed in their journey through life. This organization passion is to promote, nurture and enhance a deeper appreciation of self-worth, self-identity, social justice and economic development. Loving and believing in oneself as it relates to self-esteem and empowerment.
Marie Steele
Community Empowerment Orgainzation
email us here