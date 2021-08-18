Papa V’s: Fostering Comfort in a Creative Way

Known as the birthplace of Elvis Presley and heralded as an artistic town, Tupelo is also home to another original – Papa V’s, where Mississippi Lottery games are a big hit.

Located on the corner of the busy intersection of Main and E. Elizabeth streets, Papa V’s beautiful brick building attracts loyal lottery customers from the area and those traveling through Tupelo.

Inside the spacious store, Papa V’s customers leisurely dine, shop and play lottery games in a comfortable atmosphere. The store offers a top-notch variety of home-cooked food and fountain beverages from sunup to sundown. Depending on the time of day lottery players visit, they may have to snake their way past hungry breakfast and lunch patrons lined outside the door to make it to the lottery counter up front, where Papa V’s has a large, prominent display and cash register devoted to Mississippi Lottery games and the player scanner.

This welcoming touch helps create a win for owner Johnny Robbins and manager Lynn Logan.

Johnny, an industry veteran, views success as maintaining good relationships with employees and customers. He additionally strives to be on the leading edge of anything new, which is how he ended up being one of the Mississippi Lottery’s first lottery retailers. Papa V’s has been selling lottery games since the launch in November 2019.

The store initially faced challenges when lottery sales began, Johnny said. However, in a strategic move in August 2020, Johnny hired Lynn as his store manager. With Lynn’s 25 years of experience in the industry, positive attitude, impeccable work ethic and commitment to her team and patrons, she has turned the store around in a few short months.

“Now, every cashier is trained on lottery,” she said. “Lottery is sold from the time doors open until when they close. Sales definitely have improved since August.

“(We) want every customer who walks through the door to have the best experience they can possibly have at Papa V’s,” continued Lynn. “We make them feel welcome, like family.”

Lynn also reminds players: “Play responsibly. Use it as a game for entertainment.”