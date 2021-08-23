INPOWER GLOBAL INSURANCE SERVICES ADDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SERVICES

INpower Global Insurance Services is pleased to announce a full range of services designed to help businesses navigate the employee benefits industry.

LADERA RANCH, CA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We recognize that quality health and benefit plans are essential to protect your organization’s employees in these challenging times. That’s why INpower’s solutions provide decision support, insurance guidance, communication, and consumer education.

INpower specialists will help you achieve your company’s goal of providing a quality benefits program. We’re proud to offer the following services so that your employees will feel valued and well cared for.

Consulting & Strategy

● Professional support team

● Analyze your benefit plan costs against reliable benchmark information

● Project the impact of medical and dental plan design changes

● Development of strategic projects to support long term benefits roadmap

● Customized benchmarking and demographic risk analysis

● Health plan and claims analysis that include but are not limited to cost modeling, renewal calculations, budget projections, contribution strategy, stop loss analysis, and claims utilization analysis

● Dashboard budget reporting

● Monthly carrier reporting snapshot

● Annual health plan marketing, analysis, review, and recommendations

Claims Advocacy

● Research outstanding out-of-pocket member responsibilities and resolve errors with providers and/or health plans

● Resolve eligibility problems, benefit denials, and claim denials

● Review questionable bills to identify duplicate or erroneous charges

● Resolve questions about whether services are condition-specific or related to preventive care

● Coordinate benefits between dental, medical, and other healthcare providers

● Provide payers with additional information required to correctly pay a claim or apply for a benefit

● Resolve coordination of benefits disputes between multiple carriers

● Identify and resolve errors in the application of deductibles and co-payments

● Provide the correct member insurance information to providers

Benefits Administration

● Day to day support and service at both employer and employee levels

● Dependent eligibility audits

● Premium billing assistance

Data Analytics

● Preliminary report to identify risk mitigation opportunities and provide recommendations

● Monthly data integration into Decision Master Warehouse

○ Includes medical claims, pharmacy claims, biometrics, health risk assessment, and worker’s compensation data

● Standardized reports

○ Year-over-year data reporting for strategic long-term planning and evaluation

● On-site and telephonic consulting as needed

● Implementation and project management of recommended strategies and solutions

Legal & Compliance

● Easy-to-read compliance reviews

● Bulletins and overviews that summarize federal legislative developments in insurance and employee benefits

● ACA guidance, education, and “pay or play” analysis

○ Labor and Employment legal hotline – One hour per month at no charge (employment law, benefits law, other plan-related support)

● Coordination of 5500 filings

● Customized electronic compliance calendar and proactive guidance

● Annual review of Summary Plan Descriptions (SPDs)

● ERISA & COBRA compliance

Employee Education and Communications

Design, develop and print customized communication pieces (including, but not limited to)

● Open enrollment materials

● Benefits information for new hire enrollments

● Annual open enrollment/new hire benefit guide(s)

● Customized messaging for postcards, posters, payroll stuffers, email blasts, and new hire packets

● Conduct and coordinate open enrollment meetings with both client and vendors

New Hire Enrollment

● Work with the HR team to communicate and implement renewal decisions

About INpower Global Insurance Services

INpower Global Insurance Services, LLC was founded in 2008 by Bart J. Le Fevre and Kristen Kang.

Since 2008, the company has grown rapidly and has received recognition from top industry associations. In 2014, INpower was recognized as the West Coast Risk Management Company of the Year by the Oil and Gas Awards.

INpower supports clients around the world from offices in Houston, Texas; Boston, Mass.; and Ladera Ranch, Calif. Specific services include management liability, property and casualty insurance, employee benefits services, private client-personal lines, risk control & safety, and claims management.