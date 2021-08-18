Superior Court Issues Order Regarding Access to Juvenile Records

After four years of service, Rebecca K. Troth is leaving her post as executive director of the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center, wrapping up a tenure that saw the organization transform the lives of tens of thousands of District residents in need of pro bono legal services.
