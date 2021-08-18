The Thinkubator publishes Stepping Away from the Brink, a resource guide for Higher Education Leaders

Stepping Away from the Brink 2

Stepping Away from the Brink series calls for Leaders to embrace difference

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Higher Education and Nonprofit Consultancy at The Thinkubator under the leadership of Dr. Duleep Deosthale recently released the “Stepping Away from the Brink” series booklet, a resource guide for higher education leaders. The booklet is a culmination of thought leadership pieces written and published in Diverse: Issues in Higher Education by academics and scholars who have worked in academia for a combined 60 years. The series starts with an overall introduction to the challenges facing higher education and ends with a ploy for higher education to stop gambling with diversity and inclusion issues and to be genuine about their approaches to recruiting, accepting, and embracing communities of color and low-income students. The series is the first of its kind to be blunt and brutally honest with the higher education sector's challenges as the authors see them and the opportunities that leaders have to innovate in a constantly changing world. “Institutional transformation will require diverse, innovative, and entrepreneurial leaders who will take measured risk, invest in low income populations, and create a sense of place in collaboration with faculty, students, and community. This will define those who stay away from the edge versus those who will fall off the cliff" said Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO, The Thinkubator. "Institutions will need to be different, act different, and embrace difference in a marketplace that is competitive and quickly constricting.”

The “Stepping Away from the Brink'' series booklet will culminate into a book that investigates further the ideas explored in the booklet. The booklet can be read on The Thinkubator’s website at https://thethinkubator.org/higher-education-consultancy and is available for public use. The HEC group is also utilizing its knowledge and experience to directly consult with colleges and universities on the challenges they face. “Institutions of Higher Education would do well to understand that their model is people centric, even if they have huge endowments. Students want to be engaged in genuine and transformative relationships and experiences and not treated as mere transactions. Failure to recognize this and to develop genuine transformational experiences for students (the social component of a PESTLE analysis) will further weaken vulnerable higher education models” said Dr. Lessie Branch, Director of The Think Tank at The Thinkubator and Director of Programs Community Relations at Citizens Committee for New York City. The work of The HEC group supports colleges and universities as they conduct extensive SWOT analysis of their institutions and craft strategies to remain competitive in the marketplace. “It is time for higher education institutions’ to re-think, re-format, and re-design the management and leadership framework to focus on diverse demographics and communities, which by all metrics will become the majority population in the United States. Colleges and universities ought to be universal and not the prerogative of the privileged, nor the powerful. Education should be egalitarian and equally accessible, not elite nor entitled” said Dr. Duleep Deosthale, Director of The Higher Education and Nonprofit Consultancy (HEC).

