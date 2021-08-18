Submit Release
Law library offers guide to legislative history research

The Supreme Court Law Library has put together a quick guide to legislative history research.

Legislative history research refers to using documents and/or audio recordings produced during the bill or resolution process to attempt to determine the North Dakota State Legislature’s intent, or to clarify vague or ambiguous language.

Download the legislative history research guide.

Find out more about the Supreme Court Law Library: https://www.ndcourts.gov/legal-resources/law-library

