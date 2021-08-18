U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Brought to a Halt But Recovery Is Projected by End of 2021

In the first half of 2020, attempts to contain COVID-19 brought economic activity to a halt. However, industry leaders are predicting a swift market recovery and return to pre-COVID levels by 2021.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. dental bone graft substitute and biomaterials market, addressing key insights and the effects of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. As expected, the value of the U.S. dental bone graft substitute market decreased significantly in 2020 due to COVID-19. Despite the cease in economic activity for dental biomaterials, iData forecasts that demographic factors, growth in the dental implant market, and technological developments will encourage recovery by the end of 2021 before resuming its historical growth trend by 2027.

According to iData's U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market Report, the U.S. market was estimated at $316 million in 2020 with over 3 million dental bone graft substitute procedures performed every year. The dental bone graft substitute and biomaterial market have not been immune to COVID-19’s economic effects, with revenue across the board falling by almost 20% compared to the previous year. Despite this, the market size is expected to reach nearly $540 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%. This report includes procedure volume, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes dental bone graft substitutes, dental growth factors, and dental barrier membranes. The size and growth of the dental bone graft substitute market are heavily dictated by corresponding trends in the dental implant market. As patient demand for dental implant procedures increases, the number of cases that require a bone grafting procedure also increases, which in turn creates demand for bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and growth factors. The largest segment within the dental bone graft substitute market is the mineralized allograft material segment which accounted for almost half of the dental bone graft substitute market value.

Among the many competitors within the U.S. market, Geistlich, Zimmer Biomet, and ACE Surgical are the leaders followed by BioHorizons and Osteogenics Biomedical. Lifenet Health, Dentsply Sirona, and Medtronic are trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the U.S. market. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

