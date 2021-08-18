Submit Release
21A203172- Possession of Heroin

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203172

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Det. Trp. Michael Mattuchio                           

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 /1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin

 

ACCUSED:  Brent Dashnow II                                            

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 18, 2021, The Vermont State Police were notified on an inmate that was in possession of heroin.. Correctional Officer from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, VT confiscated 28.4 grams on heroin from Brent Dashnow II (31) of Burlington, VT.

 

Dashnow II was given a criminal citation and must appear in Franklin County Superior Court on September 28, 2021 at 0830 for possession of heroin.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  9/28/21 0830 hours          

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

 

