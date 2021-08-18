21A203172- Possession of Heroin

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203172

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Michael Mattuchio

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 /1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin

ACCUSED: Brent Dashnow II

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 18, 2021, The Vermont State Police were notified on an inmate that was in possession of heroin.. Correctional Officer from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, VT confiscated 28.4 grams on heroin from Brent Dashnow II (31) of Burlington, VT.

Dashnow II was given a criminal citation and must appear in Franklin County Superior Court on September 28, 2021 at 0830 for possession of heroin.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/21 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

