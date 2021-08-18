21A203172- Possession of Heroin
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A203172
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Michael Mattuchio
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 /1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin
ACCUSED: Brent Dashnow II
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 18, 2021, The Vermont State Police were notified on an inmate that was in possession of heroin.. Correctional Officer from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, VT confiscated 28.4 grams on heroin from Brent Dashnow II (31) of Burlington, VT.
Dashnow II was given a criminal citation and must appear in Franklin County Superior Court on September 28, 2021 at 0830 for possession of heroin.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/21 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
