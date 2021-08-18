St. Johnsbury Barracks / Trafficking of Fentanyl and Possession Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Duncan and Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 at approximately 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North, Barnet, VT

ACCUSED: David H. Sargent

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Cocaine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/18/2021, at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 North for moving violations in the town of Barnet, VT. The registered owner of the vehicle was identified as David Sargent of St. Johnsbury, VT. During the investigation, a VSP K-9 was deployed which alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, 52 grams of crack cocaine and 18 grams of cocaine. Also located inside the vehicle was packaging material and other material used in the process of distribution. Sargent was issued a citation to appear in appear in Caledonia Superior court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2021 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia Count

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: See attached