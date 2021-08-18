Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,398 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Trafficking of Fentanyl and Possession Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Troopers Duncan and Davidson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 at approximately 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North, Barnet, VT

 

ACCUSED: David H. Sargent                                              

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Cocaine

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/18/2021, at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 North for moving violations in the town of Barnet, VT.  The registered owner of the vehicle was identified as David Sargent of St. Johnsbury, VT.  During the investigation, a VSP K-9 was deployed which alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.  A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, 52 grams of crack cocaine and 18 grams of cocaine.  Also located inside the vehicle was packaging material and other material used in the process of distribution.  Sargent was issued a citation to appear in appear in Caledonia Superior court at a later date.    

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/18/2021 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Caledonia Count

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: See attached 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Trafficking of Fentanyl and Possession Cocaine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.