New Haven/ News Release/ relief from abuse prevention order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501994

TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 18, 2021, @ 0928 hours

LOCATION: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a Relief from Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Melvyn Urbacz

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nottingham, England

VICTIM: Caren Valentino

Age: 50

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 18, 2021, at approximately 0938 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a violation of a relief from abuse prevention order.

During the investigation, it was determined that Urbacz had violated the relief from abuse prevention order and was trying to contact Valentino through emails.

Nottingham police were faxed a citation to be served on Urbacz for October 18, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge.

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: $

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: October 18, 2021, at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina