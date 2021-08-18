New Haven/ News Release/ relief from abuse prevention order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501994
TROOPER: Katrina R. Ducharme
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: August 18, 2021, @ 0928 hours
LOCATION: Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a Relief from Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Melvyn Urbacz
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nottingham, England
VICTIM: Caren Valentino
Age: 50
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 18, 2021, at approximately 0938 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, New Haven Barracks, were dispatched to a violation of a relief from abuse prevention order.
During the investigation, it was determined that Urbacz had violated the relief from abuse prevention order and was trying to contact Valentino through emails.
Nottingham police were faxed a citation to be served on Urbacz for October 18, 2021, at 1230 hours for the above-mentioned charge.
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: $
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: October 18, 2021, at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
UOF Instructor / DRE
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT, 05472
Twitter: @vsp_katrina
Instagram: @vsp_katrina