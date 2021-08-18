Asphalt Resurfacing Continues on S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 Contact: Matt Church, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews have begun asphalt resurfacing operations on S.D. Highway 79 between mile marker 118 and mile marker 130, seven miles north of Sturgis to the U.S. Highway 212 intersection. Asphalt resurfacing will also begin the week of Aug. 16, 2021, on S.D. Highway 34, in Sturgis between mile markers 36 and 39.

Traffic on S.D. Highway 79 will be reduced to one lane during working hours, with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car, during the milling and asphalt resurfacing portion of the project. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times on S.D. Highway 34. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, construction equipment, and workers adjacent to the roadway.

Work on the project includes milling the asphalt surface of the roadway and placing a new asphalt surface.

The prime contractor on the $9.2 million dollar project is Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND.

The overall completion date for this project is Oct. 30, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-