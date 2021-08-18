Funeral Service for FHP Trooper Lazaro R. Febles

August 18, 2021

MIAMI, FL – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will honor the life and career of Trooper Lazaro R. Febles, Friday, August 20, 2021.

At the conclusion of the funeral service, there will be a law enforcement procession from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church to the Woodlawn Park Cemetery located at 11655 SW 117 Ave, Miami, FL, 33176.

Procession Route (Anticipated start time 4:00 pm):

WB NW 25 St to NW 117 PL (Left Turn)

SB NW 117 PL to NW 12 St (Left Turn)

EB NW 12 St to SR 821 South (Left Turn)

SB SR 821 to SW 120 St (Ramp on Left/Left Turn)

EB SW 120 St to NW 117 Ave (Left Turn)

NB NW 117 Ave to Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South (Right Turn)

Full line-of-duty death honors will be given to Trooper Febles at the Woodlawn Park Cemetery gravesite immediately following the funeral service. The anticipated start time is 5:00 p.m. All participating media outlets are urged to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m.

Media walk through will be scheduled for Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Park Cemetery.

Additional information regarding media instructions and logistics will be disseminated as soon as it is finalized.

