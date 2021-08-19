Retirement Isn’t Your Final Destination, Getting Into Heaven Is
Traditional retirement planning is backwards and sets people up to fail because it focuses primarily on money and offers no spiritual component.BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That’s the foundational truth that retirement pioneer and best-selling author Robert Laura wants to convey in his new “Retirement Devotional.” Reality is, traditional retirement planning is backwards and sets people up to fail because it focuses primarily on money and offers no spiritual component. “We are in a new era of retirement planning and I felt called to not only turn retirement planning on its head, but to also do it in a way that steps outside of the traditional box of using Psalms and Proverbs for Biblical wisdom,” says author Robert Laura.
This devotional was born after the successful launch of Laura’s first Bible study, Retirement Roots, which includes a video series and is available on RightNowMedia.com as well as RetirementRoots.org. The overwhelming response from participants affirmed that there was an incredible need for more tools to help people connect more deeply with God as they make their way through this season, because as the devotional points out, “Retirement isn’t our final destination, getting into heaven is.”
Mr. Laura, who is a best-selling author and nationally syndicated columnist notes that his personal ministry is focused on getting baby boomers connected back to the church… to help them replace their old and outdated ideas about religion with a fresh and more personal relationship with Jesus Christ. “I see many religious organizations targeting the unchurched or younger adults and families, but I feel the biggest opportunity for Kingdom work is getting older adults back into the fold by helping them realize church is not a bunch of Thou shall not’s but rather a place where their wisdom, skills and talents can have an eternal impact.”
The Retirement Devotional is a 4-week study designed to help individuals, couples, and small groups make a better transition from work-life to home life by using the four Gospels to open people’s hearts and mind to a life in retirement that reflects grace and salvation over savings and asset allocation.
The Retirement Devotional is available at Amazon.com
For a media copy of the book or to learn more, please contact us.
Amie Laura
Retirement Project
+1 517-518-1812
email us here