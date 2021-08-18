Luminary Dermatology Presents: Arcadia Office Now Open
More locations, more providers, multiple specialties to better serve our community.ARCADIA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 819 N Mills Ave, Suite D, Arcadia, FL 34266 – As Luminary Dermatology strives to fulfill their mission of providing quality care and accessibility for all, another location has officially opened as of August 2021. Opening their doors to the community of Arcadia is a step in the direction of providing top dermatological care to an area that is otherwise underserved in this category.
Although Luminary Dermatology is quite established throughout Manatee and Sarasota Counties, recent expansion into Miami-Dade County, and now DeSoto County will be a constructive outcome for those communities. Bringing high quality services, along with the expertise of many of the top dermatologists in Sarasota, Florida; the Arcadian community will benefit from the personalized, patient-centered care Luminary Dermatology is known for.
Founded in 2019 by Cary L. Dunn, M.D. – A Board Certified Dermatologist and Fellowship trained Mohs Surgeon, Luminary Dermatology is thriving. A full-service dermatology group; patients receive expert care from Board Certified Dermatologists, Physician Assistants, and Nurse Practitioners specialized in detection and treatment of skin cancer, acne, complex skin disorders, cosmetic injectables, laser, and aesthetic treatments.
Physician Assistant, Patricia (Sissy) Ceravolo, who has trained alongside Dr. Cary Dunn for nearly 15 years, is bringing her elite tactics of dermatology to Arcadia! Ceravolo is highly specialized in the detection and removal of skin cancer, and is accepting new patients with immediate availability. Luminary Dermatology is excited to expand their extensive list of quality services in DeSoto County.
For those who find themselves in need of Botox in Bradenton, Florida, Mohs surgery in Sarasota, or any dermatological service in between—visit one of the 13 Luminary locations open across southern Florida. For more information regarding Luminary Dermatology, visit LuminaryDermatology.com
Jen Jones
Luminary Dermatology
+1 941-926-6553 ext. 106
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook