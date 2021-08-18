Edison Chamber of Commerce Hosting Fourth Annual Food, Wine and Beer Festival
The Edison Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the town’s 4th annual outdoor Food, Wine and Beer Festival with food trucks, and craft breweries, and live music.EDISON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edison Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting its fourth annual Food, Wine and Beer Festival on Saturday, August 21st on Amboy Avenue in Edison, NJ.
This year, the Edison Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating the town’s fourth annual outdoor Food, Wine and Beer Festival. The upcoming event serves as an opportunity to bring the neighborhood together to try local food trucks and craft breweries, experience new music from homegrown artists, and enjoy summertime family-friendly activities and kids rides. Artists can showcase their talents at the event’s two-hour open mic night, with the opportunity to win prizes and open for the main act. The area features ample, shaded seating to enjoy the event.
The 2021 Food, Wine, and Beer Festival will feature music from Ryan Gregg, Lenny & the Shots, and the Smooth Band.
When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 4:00 to 10:00 PM.
Where: 926 Amboy Avenue, Edison NJ 08837 (Under the Big Tent).
Admission: $5 per person, and children under 10 can enter for free.
Beers: Dozens of local craft beers include Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s Blood Orange Goose, Anheuser-Busch’s Bud Light, Asbury Park Brewery’s Blonde, Roasted Stout, and Sea Dragon, Brooklyn Brewery’s Brooklyn Summer Ale, Cape May Brewing Co.’s Orange Crushin' It, Cypress Brewery’s Insane in the Grain and The Colossal Lime, Founders Brewing Company’s All Day IPA, Industrial Arts Brewing’s Wrench NEIPA, Jack's Abby’s Craft Lagers and House Lager, Lawson's Finest Liquid’s Sip of Sunshine, Miller’s Miller Lite, Nine Pin Cider’s Nine Pin Signature, and Sloop Brewing’s Sloop Juice Bomb
Food vendors include the as seen on Shark Tank, Cousins Maine Lobster, Fatty's Fat Snacks, Harry's Lil Kitchen, Nick's Meat Depot, Rita's Italian Ice, Smokin' Rev and Lady Q's Gourmet BBQ, Thai Kitchen, Twisted Steaks
Sponsorships and table reservations are still available. For more information call 732-738-9482 or visit www.edisonchamber.com. VIP Tent Tables are also available for $150, which includes eight tickets to the festival.
Joseph Coyle, President
Edison Chamber of Commerce
joe@edisonchamber.com
www.edisonchamber.com
