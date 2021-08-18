Audio Dungeon Announce New Interactive Game That Allows Thousands of Players to Play Tabletop together at once.
Battle For Andaria will allow thousands of players to shape a live tabletop campaign.
Players will be in complete control of the story and will directly affect the campaign and how it progresses”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live tabletop show The Audio Dungeon has today announced an all new interactive story telling experience that will allow thousands of players to play in a modified Dungeons & Dragons like campaign together live. Battle For Andaria will allow players to participate in the Audio Dungeons upcoming Celestial War Series which the first live show will begin on September 1st at 8:30 PM EST on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.
— Anthony Hansen
Anthony Hanson, GM & one of the 7 Founders of the Audio Dungeon has developed the ruleset and interactive website where players will watch the campaign live as well as take part in the story on a massive scale. “Imagine if there is a large-scale battle between goblins by the thousands attacking a city defended by Knights & Wizards. Sure, as a GM I could just say this side wins and that side loses or even go to players to make some rolls and play it out to some degree; but what if the viewers at home could choose one of the Knights or a wizard and battle side by side with other viewers to defend the kingdom. They strategize, play and win or lose they are in complete control of the story and will directly affect the campaign and how it progresses.”
Battle of Andaria will begin playtesting and is open to all players interested at 8:30pm EST both Wednesdays and Mondays starting August 18th 2021. The game is set in a custom campaign titled The Celestial War with their new chapter in the saga entitled, The Iron Kingdom. This is a Dungeons & Dragons like setting that takes place after the world has already been taken over by an evil god called "The Immortal". Mortals are just trying to survive as we have seen from the first two Audio Dungeon Series " The Celestial War" & "Arcane City" amongst gods known as Ancients, Political struggle between powerful city states, Walking Sentient Mechanical Gnomish Suits of Armor and cities of pure Magic all filling the world of Andaria in an adventure that will leave you waiting to watch every week.
The Audio Dungeon is also planning on expanding their show line up and content. “We plan to make our own cartoon adventure series in the future on our channel Dungeon TV, Players who participate in Battle for Andaria will be able to say I fought in that battle! For me and for our crew it’s an exciting step in the right direction for rpg & tabletop fans alike, and we have so much more to add on such as custom savable characters, leaderboards offline adventures and so much more already in the works. Thousands of people can play D&D or Tabletop together at the same time with a Live Game Master!" Said Hanson. “We’re so excited to get it started!”
Players can take part in the Massively Multiplayer Tabletop Game by heading to TheAudioDungeon.com/Play when the show is Live on Twitch. They will be able to choose their character and play in the campaign as well as interact with other players in the chat. The show can also be watched regularly on You Tube, Twitch & Facebook with reruns running on their TV channel “DUNGEON TV”.
About The Audio Dungeon.
The Audio Dungeon (TheAudioDungeon.com) has been around since 2018 and has been making a name for itself with its fun storytelling, great chemistry, and simple love for fan interaction. Based out of New York City, Audio Dungeon hosts and creates weekly live video roleplaying and geek related content. With distribution over Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Podcasts, and Dungeon TV, fans are flocking to the entertaining long form content with over 240,000 monthly viewers across all platforms.
