Seasonal paving operations to begin in Albany County

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin seasonal paving operations in Albany County on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Work will begin on the Interstate 80 service road/Old U.S. Highway 30 near Vedauwoo, between mile markers 5-6.18. This operation is expected to take about two days.

Once that section is complete, crews will focus on various approaches off of U.S. 30/Grand Avenue between Vista Drive and the I-80 interchange, including east Bill Nye Avenue and Pilot Peak Road.

Other routes scheduled for paving include:

·A small section of Wyoming Highway 230 near Fox Run Golf Course at about mm 4.7

·A portion of Wyoming Highway 34 near Sybille Road, between mm 10.01-11.5

·A section of Wyoming Highway 11 near Albany at about mm 9.4

·A section of Wyoming Highway 130 outside of Centennial at about mile marker 26.5

Motorists through any of the above areas this month should expect potential delays due to lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic control. In any work zone, be sure to avoid distractions like cell phones and obey all posted signs and flaggers.

Paving operations in Albany County are expected to take about a month. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.