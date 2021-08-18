Williston Barracks / Commercial motor vehicle crash
CASE#: 21A103082
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brandon Doll
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2021 9:04 AM
STREET: I-89 northbound at South Brownell Road overpass
TOWN: Williston, VT
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 83.6
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tobey L. Askew
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Under investigation
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1996
VEHICLE MAKE: Mack
VEHICLE MODEL: Dump truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive damage to bed and cab
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The northbound travel lane of Interstate 89 just past the Williston exit will be closed for an extended period following a dump truck that crashed into the South Brownell Road overpass Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, 2021. Inspections are underway for damage to the bridge and the highway.
No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle wreck. The crash occurred at about 9:04 a.m. when a 1996 Mack dump truck driven by Tobey L. Askew, 46, of Colchester was passing under the bridge while the bed of the dump truck was in the elevated position. The bed struck the bridge and became dislodged from the cab of the truck, falling into the I-89 travel and breakdown lanes under South Brownell Road. The truck is owned and operated by S.D. Ireland Companies. The cause of the dump truck bed being elevated is under investigation, but preliminary investigation indicates the crash was an accident.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is inspecting the bridge for any possible structural damage. The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, the Williston Fire Department, Williston Rescue, and S.D. Ireland.
Troopers have responded to two separate crashes involving five total vehicles that occurred as a result of traffic and merging issues in the area of the initial dump truck wreck. No injuries were reported in these secondary collisions. Drivers in the area should slow down, merge early, drive cautiously and with patience, expect delays and consider taking alternate routes.
