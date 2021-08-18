Guy Roofing and Carolina Panthers Team Up for Fifth Annual High School Community Captain Awards
Guy Roofing and Carolina Panthers now taking nominations for their annual High School Community Captains Awards. Students must live in North or South Carolina.
The Carolina Panthers are pleased to partner with Guy Roofing for the High School Community Captain program. The impact made by these outstanding student-athletes sets a standard for others to follow.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Guy Roofing and the Carolina Panthers announce nominations are now being accepted for the fifth annual High School Community Captains Awards, a program that recognizes leadership in ten exemplary high school students in North or South Carolina.
The application period runs August 15th – September 15th, 2021; a total of ten Community Captains will be selected, each of whom demonstrate academic merit, athletic excellence, and community involvement. Winners are recognized during a pre-game on-field presentation at Bank of America Stadium.
This year’s awards ceremony will take place November 7th, 2021, when the Panthers host the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. Winners receive a $500 gift for their school’s athletic program and a Gameday Experience package (includes tickets and pre-game field passes).
Jeff Guy, Vice President of Guy Roofing, remarked, “The Community Captains program is a rewarding way for us to highlight hardworking, motivated, compassionate students who put in the work – on the field, in the classroom, and in their communities. To celebrate their achievements and honor them alongside the Carolina Panthers is a powerful reminder that, through hard work and commitment, anything is possible.”
“The Carolina Panthers are pleased to partner with Guy Roofing for the High School Community Captain program,” said Riley Fields, Panthers Director of Community Relations. “The impact made by these outstanding student-athletes in the classroom, on the field and in their communities sets a standard for others to follow. We are honored to recognize their many contributions they make to their communities.”
For more information on how to nominate a student athlete, please visit The Official Site of the Carolina Panthers to read more about the program, download an official application, and see photos from past awards ceremonies.
IMPORTANT ELIGIBILITY NOTE: Candidates are required to be from North or South Carolina. Male candidates must play varsity football and female candidates must participate in a varsity sport.
ABOUT GUY ROOFING: Guy Roofing is a leading commercial, industrial, and residential roofing contractor with a national footprint. The family-owned-and-operated company is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, with a second corporate campus in Charlotte, NC. Guy Roofing is a longtime partner of the Carolina Panthers as their Official Roofing Contractor. Founded in 1970, Guy Roofing and the Guy family remain deeply dedicated to their community, and support 21 school athletic programs in North and South Carolina. For more information, visit guyroofing.com.
