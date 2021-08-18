For the 3rd Time, Bombora Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3,818 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 84 Percent
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Bombora is No. 3,818 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This was the third conesucutive year Bombora made the list.
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“It remains a thrill to be included on the Inc. 5000 alongside some of the fastest growing, most innovative companies in the world,” said Erik Matlick, co-founder and CEO of Bombora. “At Bombora, we’re incredibly proud of how we’ve grown through a controlled approach and by taking an “everybody wins” approach to delivering value throughout the ecosystem. Our strategy of building ubiquity throughout the marketing and sales landscape has paid off, and we’ve made it easy for new and existing customers to access our data in whatever marketing and sales tools they are using today. Most importantly, this accomplishment is a testament to our team of ‘Bommies’ and the culture they embody.”
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”
B2B purchase intent data has emerged as a critical tool to increase business performance. Bombora’s Company Surge® Intent Data helps marketing and sales leaders by using intent data to tell you which businesses are researching the products or services that you and your competitors sell. With more than 80 integrations, Company Surge® is available within the platforms that sales and marketing professionals already use on a daily basis, making it easy to activate these insights. More than 6,000 customers use Bombora data, and the company had its best year, revenue-wise, in 2020, largely thanks to growing demand for the Company Surge® product suite.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
email us here